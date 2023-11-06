Empowering Founders: MCMK Launches "Get in the Game program to boost Investment Readiness

MCMK logo

Innovation hubs and accelerators are ramping up programs for building agile growth marketing programs within a startup’s DNA

This select program for first time founders brings together the best talent in the US, Canada, Israel and India that have a large pool of expertise to share with startups.” — Melroy Coelho

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCMK has announced immediate availability of “Get in The Game” funding, value investing and coaching program for select founding teams to collaborate with agile coaches, accelerators and investment firms. This select program for first time founders brings together the best talent in the US, Canada, Israel and India that have a large pool of expertise to share with startups. A comprehensive selection process ensures only a few candidates are onboarded each quarter.

“Our expertise spans the gamut of SaaS sectors and we also work with minority and under-represented founding teams to amplify their outreach with interactive coaching, value investing and mentoring programs for various outcomes” said Melroy Coelho, Growth Marketing VP at MCMK, a growing private investment funding and marketing venture studio.

Engagement is key at every level of interaction with stakeholders

The lack of programs to support under-represented minority owned and run startups in the US, and Canada is being addressed by MCK in their “Get in the Game” series of interactive workshops. Founding teams in these countries (US, Canada, Israel, India) can engage with each other and coaches, in a planned program of events (in-person and remote).

MCMK’s quest is to continue building partnerships with a select network of Investors (Angels, VCs Family Office and PE owned portfolio companies) with Accelerators and Founders.

The founding team of a select group of companies follows a schedule of agile sprint meetings (group and 1:1) with agile domain experts to deliver agreed, measurable outcomes in each quarter. The teams get a score based on pre-defined metrics.

Founded in 2021, MCMK is leading the agile growth marketing sector in delivering phenomenal growth success to clients and partners. The boutique approach to scaling growth for a select few is generating a rapid flow of startup revenue and investment deals.

###

For more information on investing, accelerator membership, sponsorship or to qualify as a select cohort member,

Melroy Coelho1-647-993-4353

Melroy.coelho@mcmk.io

https://www.mcmk.io/

About MCMK

We are a marketing venture studio and private venture fund for B2B SaaS technology startups, private investors, venture capital funds, and private equity portfolio-owned companies, specializing in business development for hypergrowth. We solve marketing and business development challenges, run growth marketing playbooks and are focused on delivering measurable results every quarter.

With our proven agile marketing maturity model and scalable framework for building brands and generating profitable marketing influenced demand, you can focus on what you do best - build innovative products/companies and leave the rest to us.

https://www.mcmk.io/

Making Startups and Founders Investment Ready #mcmkagilegrowthmarketing