Celebration of Life to Honor James Arthur Nelson

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

man in jacket, hat, and sunglasses holding a baby swaddled in warm clothes near the ocean

James Arthur Nelson
January 3, 1956 – September 29, 2023

James Arthur Nelson, 67, of Eureka, CA passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2023. Jim grew up in Eureka, a town he loved and never left. Jim worked at Eureka Ready Mix for many years, as well as his own trucking company, and he took pride in keeping his trucks and equipment clean and very well maintained.

As a kid he spent a lot of time at his parents property in Phillipsville, and loved taking his Chevy Blazer to pick up friends to drive around. As an adult, Jim loved to barbecue, have a cocktail, and telling his friends about current events and news. He had many friends in this community and we would appreciate them to bring their memories and stories to share.

James will be dearly missed and always remembered.

James was predeceased by Harold and Amelia Nelson, his parents. He is survived by his brothers Ken and Donald Nelson, and his children Nicholas and Chelsea. We will be holding a celebration of life be held in his honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We request all of Jim’s loved ones to join us in celebrating his life at The Wharfinger building on the 19th of November from 3pm to 7pm.

