California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Refinery Worker with Mesothelioma in California to Call Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus to Discuss Compensation-It literally Might Be Millions of Dollars

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are an oil refinery worker anywhere in California who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please call attorney Andy Waters or his partner Joy Sparling of the law firm of Waters & Kraus anytime at 866-714-6466. A compensation settlement for a current or former oil refinery worker with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars.

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and we want them to receive the best financial compensation results. We also want to make the compensation process as easy as possible for the person with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?



Important Note: “If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in California or any other state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466.”



If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com