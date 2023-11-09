Prestige Fine Art artist's recreate masterpiece painting for Church in North Dakota from Vatican Museum by Raphael
Skilled artisans recreate extremely detailed fresco in oil by master artist Raphael for The Little Chapel Church the original housed in Italy Vatican Museum
I have received the beautiful painting of the Virgin and Angels which I ordered from you, I cannot express how pleased I am with the result. It fits perfectly much better then I anticipated.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Fine Art artists recreate artwork for church in North Dakota from the Sistine Chapel by Raphael.
— Father Theodosius
This painting with hundreds of images , which is a wall fresco, was created for the church 4 feet by 6 feet wide. This was not the first-time artwork has been painted by Prestige artists for the church. Over the last 5 years the church has commissioned over 15 paintings for their art collection which parishioners can enjoy while attending mass.
All the masterpiece painting's where selected from art books and then numerous references are supplied to artist to ensure the paintings skillfully capture the spirit and essence of the original. The research department at Prestige are experts at helping clients when searching for the choices the church needed.
In many cases PFA artist can go directly into the museum where the original painting is on display and copy the work of art.
The most recent painting “Disputation of The Holy Sacrament “by old Italian master Raphaël is really is the pinnacle of what an PFA artist can offer to clients. The paintings are created by artist the same as the original work of art.
In the past the company has also created some obscure works one being "Saint Leo Magnus" (Pope) by Francisco de Herrera el Mozo which is located in the Prado Museum , Madrid Spain. If your desire is to own old master paintings identical to the original Prestige Fine Art has been in existence for over 30 years and takes great pride in what they deliver.
Have a look at the “Museum Quality Fine Art” a book published five years ago by founder Edward A. Mero available on Amazon. which details the fascinating journey of collecting this type of work with over 400 color plates. Or call them at 954 227 8186.
Want to Know More? Go to Prestige Fine Arts
website: http://www.prestigefineart.com/index.php Or call Ed Mero at 954 227 8186
0r send email. emero@prestigefineart.com
Edward Mero
Prestige Fine Art
+1 954-227-8186
emero@prestigefineart.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Prestige Fine Art explains painting Museum Quality Fine Art Created for Church in North Dakota