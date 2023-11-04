Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Visits Hutchinson Middle School for a Farm to School Month Event (11/3/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett joined Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture at a Farm to School event Tuesday at Hutchinson Middle School.

The group toured the school’s kitchen, which features new equipment funded through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation (AGRI) Program.

They also talked with local farmers and had lunch with students. This was one of several school events across Minnesota held in recognition of Farm to School Month.

Two food service workers dressed up for Halloween dish out a meal of baked French toast with apples and Minnesota maple syrup for Commissioner Willie Jett.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, center, helps Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, and Education Commissioner Willie Jett show off their lunch trays.

Samia Hamdan, from USDA, Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, Education Commissioner Willie Jett, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and Vista Suarez, from the USDA, attended the Farm to School event at Hutchinson Middle School.

Hutchinson food service workers show their meatball making machine during a tour of the kitchen. The machine can make 5,000 meatballs in an hour. The machine and the district's vacuum sealer were funded through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation (AGRI) Program.

Attendees have the chance to hear from farmers during the Farm to School event.

