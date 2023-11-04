Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Speaks at Meeting on Registered Apprenticeship Programs for Teachers (11/3/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett spoke Friday at a meeting of superintendents, education organization leaders, college and university leaders, state agency representatives and union leaders to discuss Registered Apprenticeship Programs for Teachers. The event was hosted by Apprenticeship Minnesota at the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI).

An apprenticeship program combines on-the-job training with related instruction to prepare future educators for their highly-skilled career. An apprenticeship is one of many pathways to becoming at teacher. For more information, visit the MDE Educator Workforce and Development website.

Commissioner Jett speaks at a discussion on Registered Apprenticeship Programs for Teachers.

Commissioner Jett connected with discussion attendees, including DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach (center), superintendents, education organization leaders, college and university leaders, state agency representatives and union leaders.

