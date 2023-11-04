Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,194 in the last 365 days.

CE attending opening ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo

MACAU, November 4 - (Macao – 4 November 2023) The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, is leading a delegation to Shanghai today and tomorrow (5 November) to attend the opening ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), and for related activities. 

Government officials and guests accompanying Mr Ho to Shanghai include: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Lu Yuyin; and Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR, Mr Liu Decheng.

Officials of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government are leading a delegation including nearly 50 representatives of Macao enterprises on the Shanghai visit. It is the sixth consecutive year that Macao has had a delegation at a CIIE event. Macao entrepreneurs will be featured in two pavilions. One is the "Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area - Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries", covering 600 square metres and displaying ‘Made in Macao’ items, Macao brands, and food and drink from Portuguese-speaking countries. The other display zone is the “Service Trade Exhibition Area - Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Professional Service Pavilion”, covering 60 square metres and promoting services covering a variety of fields.

While Mr Ho is away from Macao, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, is Acting Chief Executive.
 

You just read:

CE attending opening ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more