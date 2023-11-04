CE attending opening ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo

MACAU, November 4 - (Macao – 4 November 2023) The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, is leading a delegation to Shanghai today and tomorrow (5 November) to attend the opening ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), and for related activities.

Government officials and guests accompanying Mr Ho to Shanghai include: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Lu Yuyin; and Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR, Mr Liu Decheng.

Officials of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government are leading a delegation including nearly 50 representatives of Macao enterprises on the Shanghai visit. It is the sixth consecutive year that Macao has had a delegation at a CIIE event. Macao entrepreneurs will be featured in two pavilions. One is the "Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area - Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries", covering 600 square metres and displaying ‘Made in Macao’ items, Macao brands, and food and drink from Portuguese-speaking countries. The other display zone is the “Service Trade Exhibition Area - Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Professional Service Pavilion”, covering 60 square metres and promoting services covering a variety of fields.

While Mr Ho is away from Macao, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, is Acting Chief Executive.

