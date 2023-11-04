Gilles Reigner Unveils the First Explorer Electric Catamaran with Fuel Cell Backup

The GR 80, known as "The Versa Voyager," is a captivating symbol of autonomy on the boundless seas.

"Gilles Reigner's Eco-Explorer Catamaran: Charting Sustainable Seas with Solar/Wind & Fuel Cell Power as backup."

PHUKET, THAILAND, November 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilles Reigner, a vanguard in the evolution of maritime exploration, is proud to announce the forthcoming sea launch of its premier electric catamaran within the next 12 months — a groundbreaking event in the marine industry. This vessel, the first of its kind with a methanol/water mix backup system, is a brainchild of Gilles Reigner, the esteemed founder and CEO. Crafted in the company's state-of-the-art Thailand facility, the catamaran is poised to transform the paradigm of exploratory, sustainable sea travel.

Embarking on Uncharted Waters with True Freedom

With the vision of Gilles Reigner, these electric catamarans are designed for the bold explorer yearning for unbound freedom. Each model boasts dual-system redundancy for utmost reliability and features a robust design of Kevlar and basalt fibers, making them unsinkable. These pioneering vessels are engineered for the intrepid souls seeking to voyage to remote corners of the globe with confidence and safety.

Pioneering Autonomy for the Adventurous Spirit

Leading the charge in autonomous marine travel, Gilles Reigner's electric catamarans offer unparalleled self-reliance with a pioneering methanol backup system that complements the sustainable solar and wind energy propulsion. The innovative inclusion of a hydroponic room furthers the spirit of exploration by enabling self-sufficiency in food resources, a true companion for the long-haul adventurer.

Charting a Course for Zero-Impact Exploration

Adhering to an explorer ethos, these catamarans are built for zero-emission navigation, with a methanol backup system for minimal environmental impact. This commitment ensures that each journey not only respects but actively preserves the delicate balance of our marine ecosystems, allowing explorers to discover the wonders of the ocean without leaving a trace.

Maximized Efficiency for the Modern Explorer

Gilles Reigner catamarans are masterpieces of efficiency, built to glide through the waters with minimal resistance. The innovative use of basalt fibers ensures a lighter, more rigid structure, maximizing performance for those who seek both the thrill of discovery and the call of conservation.

The Essence of Exploration Meets Sustainable Innovation

These catamarans are not just vessels; they are the essence of the explorer's spirit, built for those who seek to journey beyond the horizon while cherishing our natural world. "Our catamarans are crafted for the modern-day explorers — the environmental stewards of the sea who wish to embark on journeys that extend far beyond the ordinary, in harmony with the planet," Gilles Reigner articulates. "We are on the cusp of a new exploration age, where autonomy, sustainability, and the spirit of adventure converge."

The anticipation is building as the inaugural voyage approaches. In 12 months, join Gilles Reigner as we launch a new chapter in maritime history with the debut of the world's first electric explorer catamaran with methanol backup — a vessel that promises a new dawn of adventure and environmental stewardship.

About Gilles Reigner

Gilles Reigner is the pioneering force behind Gilles Reigner Electric Catamarans, dedicated to designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art explorer vessels for a new era of sustainable sea travel. Headquartered in Thailand, Gilles Reigner stands at the forefront of innovation, heralding the introduction of the world's first electric explorer catamarans with methanol backup, redefining autonomy, ecological responsibility, and the essence of exploration.

