Alexei Overchuk attends the opening ceremony of the 16th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum held in Samarkand

RUSSIA, November 3 - The Deputy Prime Minister read out a message of greetings from President Vladimir Putin.

The 16th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum is being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on 3-4 November 2023. The business programme of the forum, which is being attended by politicians, public figures, experts, representatives of companies and financial establishments, as well as international and regional organisations from the EAEU, the SCO and BRICS member states and European and Asian countries includes discussions on ways to boost economic and trade cooperation within the framework of Greater Eurasia development.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who addressed the forum participants at the opening ceremony, read out a message of greetings from President Vladimir Putin to the participants and guests of the 16th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum:

“Friends, I am delighted to greet you on the occasion of the Eurasian Economic Forum, which is taking place in the beautiful ancient city of Samarkand.

Over the past years, the forum has gained high international prestige. During your regular meetings attended by government officials, businesspeople, respected scientists and experts, you hold in-depth discussions on a variety of issues related to economic realities in Eurasia.

This year, the forum whose theme is The Art of Innovation will focus on various aspects of creating and implementing new technologies, management practices and investment models aimed at modernising the industry and the agrarian sector and at enhancing the efficiency of energy, transport and logistics infrastructure.

I would like to reiterate that Russia is open to constructive and mutually beneficial interaction with interested parties in all these spheres.

I wish you interesting and fruitful discussions, professional achievements and all the best.”