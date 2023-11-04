FWC seeks public input on Pasco County Zone bay scallop season at Nov. 8 virtual workshop

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is gathering public feedback on potential changes to the bay scallop season for the Pasco County Zone. The Pasco County Zone currently has a 10-day season in rule but a longer, trial season was set by executive order in 2023 to assess whether extending the season would balance resource sustainability with community interests. Based on the outcome of this recent season, staff are exploring different options for future seasons in the Pasco County Zone.

The virtual public workshop will start at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8. A unique link to connect to the workshop will be posted on the Saltwater Workshops webpage on the day of the meeting.

If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting, you can submit a written comment about Pasco County Zone bay scallop management online by visiting MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.

For information on current bay scallop regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops” under the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab.

For information on saltwater fishing in Florida including regulations, upcoming workshops and more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine.