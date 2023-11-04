Judge Sentences Al Apaolo Leafa Jr. to 150 Years for Two Murders

November 1, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren sentenced Al Leafa, Jr. to 75 years on two counts of Murder in the First Degree for a composite sentence of 150 years to serve.

A jury found Al Leafa Jr., 29, guilty of Murder in the First Degree for two shooting deaths that occurred on Nov. 21, 2020. Evidence at trial established that Leafa entered an acquaintance’s home in the Mountain View neighborhood and immediately shot Randy Ropati, 31, who was making tea at the time. Leafa shot Ropati five times with a revolver. About an hour later, Leafa entered a second home and shot Kikono Savo, 37, one time in the chest, killing her. When imposing sentence, Judge Ramgren described the murders as cold blooded and that the overall conduct made this a worst offense. The Judge remarked that the murders were not provoked and that there was no explanation for the defendant’s conduct in this case.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Trina Sears and investigated by the Anchorage Police Department Homicide Unit.

# # #

