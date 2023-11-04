NOVEMBER 3, 2023 - Public Forum on Auto Insurance Rates Webinar Recording Now Available

Contact: Liz Martins, Public Information Officer

Public Forum on Auto Insurance Rates Webinar Recording Now Available



Carson City, NV – November 3, 2023 – In case you missed the live webinar on November 1, addressing the mounting challenges related to auto insurance costs, you're in luck. The complete recording is now accessible for viewing on our website at doi.nv.gov.

The Nevada Division of Insurance brought together a diverse panel of experts, featuring representatives from both state and national organizations, including the Consumer Federation of America, Nevada DMV, Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists, among others. The primary focus was to engage in a comprehensive discussion about the escalating auto insurance costs in Nevada and to provide valuable information and advice for consumers.

During the webinar, the panel tackled numerous questions submitted by participants. For those queries that were unable to be addressed in real-time, the Division intends to release a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section on our website. This resource will become available next week and will be regularly updated to address any new questions pertaining to this critical topic.

Again, you can access the webinar recording conveniently on our homepage at doi.nv.gov. For any additional inquiries, please reach out to the Division via email at insinfo@doi.nv.gov or call us at (888) 872-3234.

