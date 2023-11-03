Gov. Pritzker Issues Statement on 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Decision

ILLINOIS, November 3 - Chicago—Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement concerning the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals decision upholding the Protect Illinois Communities Act:





"The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed what gun safety advocates have said from day one—the Protect Illinois Communities Act is a commonsense law that will keep Illinoisans safe. Despite constant attacks by the gun lobby that puts ideology over people's lives, here in Illinois we have stood up and said ‘no more' to weapons of war on our streets. This is a victory for the members of the General Assembly who stood alongside families, students and survivors who worked so hard to make this day a reality. Now Congress must act so Illinois is not an island surrounded by states with weak protections."