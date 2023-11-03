Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,430 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pritzker Issues Statement on 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Decision

ILLINOIS, November 3 - Chicago—Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement concerning the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals decision upholding the Protect Illinois Communities Act:


"The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed what gun safety advocates have said from day one—the Protect Illinois Communities Act is a commonsense law that will keep Illinoisans safe. Despite constant attacks by the gun lobby that puts ideology over people's lives, here in Illinois we have stood up and said ‘no more' to weapons of war on our streets. This is a victory for the members of the General Assembly who stood alongside families, students and survivors who worked so hard to make this day a reality. Now Congress must act so Illinois is not an island surrounded by states with weak protections."

You just read:

Gov. Pritzker Issues Statement on 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more