Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Set to Return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

Kalahari Resorts, Colossal Wave of Wonder

WISCONSIN DELLS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, Kalahari Resorts returns to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year with their float, the “Colossal Wave of Wonder.”

The Kalahari float features a family of elephants in the water as a wave crests. With a sky-high burst from her trunk, the mother and her playful bubble-blowing baby elephants ride the wave alongside a surfing rhino and a swimming octopus.

And if Kalahari’s float gets you in the mood for some waterpark fun this holiday season, give the gift of unforgettable experiences with a Kalahari gift card and let your family and friends choose their own special experience. From the thrill-seeker to the foodie to the spa lover – everyone is sure to find something to love.

