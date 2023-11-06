Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Set to Return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®
EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, Kalahari Resorts returns to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year with their float, the “Colossal Wave of Wonder.”
The Kalahari float features a family of elephants in the water as a wave crests. With a sky-high burst from her trunk, the mother and her playful bubble-blowing baby elephants ride the wave alongside a surfing rhino and a swimming octopus.
And if Kalahari’s float gets you in the mood for some waterpark fun this holiday season, give the gift of unforgettable experiences with a Kalahari gift card and let your family and friends choose their own special experience. From the thrill-seeker to the foodie to the spa lover – everyone is sure to find something to love.
Sara Hood
The Kalahari float features a family of elephants in the water as a wave crests. With a sky-high burst from her trunk, the mother and her playful bubble-blowing baby elephants ride the wave alongside a surfing rhino and a swimming octopus.
And if Kalahari’s float gets you in the mood for some waterpark fun this holiday season, give the gift of unforgettable experiences with a Kalahari gift card and let your family and friends choose their own special experience. From the thrill-seeker to the foodie to the spa lover – everyone is sure to find something to love.
Sara Hood
Jacobson/Rost
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other