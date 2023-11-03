Parkway Fellowship Church to Commemorate Groundbreaking for New North Katy Location

Entrance to Parkway Fellowship New North Katy Location

This groundbreaking is an important and exciting step into our future, with thousands of families impacted since Parkway began, and more we want to reach here in the surrounding Katy community.” — Adam Jungeblut

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkway Fellowship Church is pleased to extend an invitation to the public to join them in commemorating the groundbreaking ceremony for the future home of their North Katy location. The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 4:00 PM, to be held at 5911 Morton Rd in Katy.

Since 2019, the North Katy location has been operating from a leased facility at the corner of Ave D and 10th St, a space that previously housed a Brookshire Brothers grocery store. In 2023, with the generous support of its community, the church purchased two tracts of land totaling 14 acres from two long-standing Katy families, strategically situated at the corner of Morton Rd and Katy Hockley. Notably, one of these families, the Scroggins, were the primary crop dusting provider in the area and also established Katy's first feed store in 1964. The other family, the Gordens, were instrumental and involved in many things in Katy until the passing of Mrs. Gorden at the age of 104 in 2022. The upcoming ceremony aims to pay tribute to these families and the rich history of the city.

Parkway Fellowship envisions the construction of its permanent home, incorporating a state-of-the-art adult worship center, facilities catering to children from birth through high school, a chapel, areas for small group gatherings, and an outdoor space designed for families to engage in recreational activities beneath the shade of mature oak trees.

Pastor Adam Jungeblut expressed, “This groundbreaking is an important and exciting step into our future, with thousands of families impacted since Parkway began, and more we want to reach here in the surrounding Katy community.”

Parkway Fellowship's history traces back to its inception at Cinco Ranch High School in February 2003. In 2010, the church established its initial permanent location on 66 acres at the corner of FM 1093 and 359 in Richmond. In 2014, a second location was opened north of I-10 in Katy. Recognized as one of the top 100 fastest-growing churches in the nation, Parkway recently secured the #38 position in the 2023 listing.

The church has been an integral part of the community, with congregants contributing over $3 million in generous donations to support causes, people, and organizations both locally in the Katy area and globally. Parkway Fellowship actively collaborates with local charities such as Family Hope, Katy Christian Ministries, Keturah’s Haven, and Young Life. Notably, their "Second Saturday" food distribution event aids in providing sustenance to 550 families each month. Terry McGuire, Small Groups Pastor, extends an open invitation for those interested in participating in this noble cause to join and support families experiencing food insecurity in the area.

For further details about Parkway Fellowship and their upcoming events, please visit their website at ParkwayFellowship.com or explore their platforms under the handle @ParkwayFellowshipTX on Instagram or @parkwayfellowship on Facebook.