Austin North and Cicero Disaster Recovery Centers Closing Permanently

CHICAGO – The Disaster Recovery Centers in Austin North and Cicero will end their operations permanently Tuesday, November 7 at 5 p.m. These two locations are the last disaster centers operating in Cook County in response to the June 29 – July 2 storms and flooding.

The Austin North center, located in the Washington Square Mall, 4851 W. North Ave., Chicago will be open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until it permanently closes Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

The Cicero center, located at Morton College, 3801 S. Central Ave., Cicero will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until it closes Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

Recovery Centers are not the only way to get help from FEMA. While the application period is now closed, FEMA will continue to receive and process appeals and assist applicants with questions. The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, is staffed by multilingual operators ready to assist survivors with registrations and any other questions they have. Survivors can also use Disasterassistance.gov or the FEMA App on their smart device.

For additional information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728.

###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay).