6th Annual Dallas-Fort Worth Black College Expo™ Offers Thousands of Dollars for College
Event provides students access and funding to institutions of higher learning.
We are truly excited this year to partner with Fort Worth Independent School District to create more opportunities for FWISD students and students in neighboring communities.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6th Annual Dallas–Fort Worth Black College Expo™, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and the Fort Worth Independent School District, is on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center, 5201 Ca Roberson Boulevard, Fort Worth, Texas 76119, from 10 am to 4 pm. The expo is from 10 am – 2:30 pm and the After Show from 2:30 pm – 4 pm features a Step Show and “Dance Off” hosted by NCRF’s celebrity ambassadors.
This FREE expo is an in-person experience where students have access to 50+ colleges, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and a diverse range of other educational institutions. The Dallas-Fort Worth Black College Expo™ offers opportunities for students to be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived, and receive scholarships!
Though designed primarily for high school students and college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, adult learners interested in higher education opportunities are also encouraged to attend. NCRF also warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators, and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in these enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.
In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars and workshops which include but are not limited to How to Find Money for College, Why Attend an HBCU, 411 for the Student-Athlete, Careers in Gaming/eSports, How to Start a Business and The Power of Your Voice-The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community.
To support and connect with students in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, NCRF has partnered with the Fort Worth Independent School District and surrounding districts to help increase the “college-going rate” among the areas teens.
“We are truly excited this year to partner with Fort Worth Independent School District to create more opportunities for FWISD students and students in neighboring communities,” says Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO.
The expo is sponsored by Comerica Bank, Active Minds, America’s Navy, CAS Actuary Society, ROC NATION, T-Mobile, Toyota, US Army, Dallas Mavericks, and Foundation Clothing Co.
To register to attend, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
