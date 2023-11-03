Motorists on Highway 21 and elsewhere should be cautious as deer and elk migrations approach

Deer and elk are on the move as they head for winter range in Southwest Idaho, including the Boise Foothills.

Deer, elk and other big game animals will be crossing roads and highways in the process, which is risky to animals and motorists. Drivers are asked to keep a sharp eye out and avoid collisions, particularly near major migration routes such as Highway 21 between the Mores Creek Lucky Peak Bridge and Robie Creek, where thousands of deer and elk cross every year.

The good news for motorists and wildlife alike is the recently completed construction of a wildlife overpass structure along this stretch of Highway 21. Ultimately, the goal is for this new overpass to work in conjunction with an existing wildlife underpass structure to further reduce the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions and maintain habitat connectivity for big game. However, motorists should still expect to see deer and elk directly crossing Highway 21 while the animals grow accustomed to using the new overpass.

“Using this overpass will be a learned behavior for deer, elk and other wildlife, and this is a completely new structure for them,” said Ryan Walrath, regional wildlife manager. “While these animals are learning to use it, and as we approach peak migration for deer and elk, motorists should expect to see deer, elk and other wildlife along this migration route, and some will likely still be on the highway. Being extra careful and watchful is a motorist’s best defense.”