Gov. Bill Lee's Fiscal 2024-25 Budget Hearings

Governor Bill Lee

Public Budget Hearings

Fiscal Year 2024-25

Watch live streaming at www.tn.gov/budgethearings

Tuesday, November 7

9:00 - 9:45 a.m. Department of Environment and Conservation

10:00 - 10:30 a.m. Department of Agriculture

10:45 - 11:15 a.m. Department of Labor and Workforce Development

11:30 - 12:00 p.m. Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

12:00-1:30 Break

1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Department of Military / Tennessee Emergency Management Agency

2:15 - 2:45 p.m. Department of Veterans Services

3:00 - 3:45 p.m. Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Wednesday, November 8

9:00 - 9:30 a.m. Department of Transportation\\

9:45 - 10:15 a.m. Department of Commerce and Insurance

10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Department of Financial Institutions

11:15 - 12:00 p.m. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

12:00-1:30 Break

1:30 - 2:15 p.m. Tennessee Higher Education Commission

2:30 - 3:00 p.m. Department of Economic and Community Development

3:15 – 3:30 p.m. Media Availability

Tuesday, November 14

9:00 - 9:45 a.m. Department of Safety and Homeland Security

10:00 - 10:30 a.m. Department of Human Resources

10:45 - 11:15 a.m. Department of General Services

11:30 - 12:00 p.m. Department of Finance and Administration

12:00-1:30 Break

1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Department of Revenue

2:15 - 3:00 p.m. Department of Education

3:15 - 3:45 p.m. Department of Correction

Wednesday, November 15

9:00 - 9:45 a.m. Division of TennCare

10:00 - 10:30 a.m. Department of Health

10:45 - 11:15 a.m. Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

11:30 - 12:00 p.m. Department of Children’s Services

12:00-1:30 Break

1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Department of Human Services

2:15 - 2:45 p.m. Department of Tourist Development

3:00 – 3:15 p.m. Media Availability