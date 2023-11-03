Gov. Bill Lee's Fiscal 2024-25 Budget Hearings

Friday, November 03, 2023 | 03:26pm
Governor Bill Lee
Public Budget Hearings
Fiscal Year 2024-25
Watch live streaming at www.tn.gov/budgethearings
Tuesday, November 7
9:00 - 9:45 a.m. Department of Environment and Conservation
10:00 - 10:30 a.m. Department of Agriculture
10:45 - 11:15 a.m. Department of Labor and Workforce Development
11:30 - 12:00 p.m. Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation
12:00-1:30 Break
1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Department of Military / Tennessee Emergency Management Agency
2:15 - 2:45 p.m. Department of Veterans Services
3:00 - 3:45 p.m. Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
Wednesday, November 8
9:00 - 9:30 a.m. Department of Transportation\\
9:45 - 10:15 a.m. Department of Commerce and Insurance
10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Department of Financial Institutions
11:15 - 12:00 p.m. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
12:00-1:30 Break
1:30 - 2:15 p.m. Tennessee Higher Education Commission
2:30 - 3:00 p.m. Department of Economic and Community Development
3:15 – 3:30 p.m. Media Availability
Tuesday, November 14
9:00 - 9:45 a.m. Department of Safety and Homeland Security
10:00 - 10:30 a.m. Department of Human Resources
10:45 - 11:15 a.m. Department of General Services
11:30 - 12:00 p.m. Department of Finance and Administration
12:00-1:30 Break
1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Department of Revenue
2:15 - 3:00 p.m. Department of Education
3:15 - 3:45 p.m. Department of Correction
Wednesday, November 15
9:00 - 9:45 a.m. Division of TennCare
10:00 - 10:30 a.m. Department of Health
10:45 - 11:15 a.m. Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
11:30 - 12:00 p.m. Department of Children’s Services
12:00-1:30 Break
1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Department of Human Services
2:15 - 2:45 p.m. Department of Tourist Development
3:00 – 3:15 p.m. Media Availability