Gov. Bill Lee's Fiscal 2024-25 Budget Hearings

Friday, November 03, 2023 | 03:26pm

Governor Bill Lee
Public Budget Hearings
Fiscal Year 2024-25

Watch live streaming at www.tn.gov/budgethearings

Tuesday, November 7  
9:00 - 9:45 a.m.    Department of Environment and Conservation
10:00 - 10:30 a.m.   Department of Agriculture
10:45 - 11:15 a.m.   Department of Labor and Workforce Development
11:30 - 12:00 p.m.   Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation
                12:00-1:30   Break
1:30 - 2:00 p.m.   Department of Military / Tennessee Emergency Management Agency
2:15 - 2:45 p.m.  Department of Veterans Services
3:00 - 3:45 p.m.   Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Wednesday, November 8 
   9:00 - 9:30 a.m.   Department of Transportation\\
  9:45 - 10:15 a.m.   Department of Commerce and Insurance
10:30 - 11:00 a.m.   Department of Financial Institutions
11:15 - 12:00 p.m.   Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
                12:00-1:30   Break 
   1:30 - 2:15 p.m.   Tennessee Higher Education Commission
    2:30 - 3:00 p.m.   Department of Economic and Community Development
    3:15 – 3:30 p.m.    Media Availability

Tuesday, November 14 
   9:00 - 9:45 a.m.    Department of Safety and Homeland Security
10:00 - 10:30 a.m.   Department of Human Resources
 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.   Department of General Services
 11:30 - 12:00 p.m.   Department of Finance and Administration
               12:00-1:30  Break 
   1:30 - 2:00 p.m.    Department of Revenue
   2:15 - 3:00 p.m.    Department of Education
   3:15 - 3:45 p.m.   Department of Correction

Wednesday, November 15
    9:00 - 9:45 a.m.    Division of TennCare
10:00 - 10:30 a.m.   Department of Health
10:45 - 11:15 a.m.   Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
11:30 - 12:00 p.m.   Department of Children’s Services
              12:00-1:30   Break 
 1:30 - 2:00 p.m.   Department of Human Services
2:15 - 2:45 p.m.    Department of Tourist Development
3:00 – 3:15 p.m.    Media Availability

 

