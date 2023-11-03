State coastal commission to meet in Beaufort Nov. 9; Advisory Council to meet Nov. 8

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Nov. 9 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort . The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., and a public comment period is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person.

Prior to the commission meeting, the Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. at the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Consideration of variance request regarding a pier and water depth;

Consideration of Proposed Amendments to 15A NCAC 7H .0208, 7H .0308, and 07M.0603;

to Address Rules Review Commission Objections;

to Address Rules Review Commission Objections; Consideration for Adoption of Permit Fee Increases;

Closed session (if necessary), as permissible under GS 143-318.11 (a)(3), to discuss Rules Review Commission’s Return of Rules Pursuant to S.L. 2023-134;

Consideration of the Town of Wrightsville Beach’s Beach Management Plan and DCM Recommendations;

Update on Litigation of Interest to the Commission;

Closed session (if necessary), as permissible under GS 143-318.11 (a)(3), to discuss Batson v. CRC, 94A22-1.

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

