MEDIA ADVISORY: Over 30 Canadian cities join the international day of action to call for Ceasefire, end the siege of Gaza and to end Canada’s support for Israel’s genocide

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palestinian Youth Movement and supporters have organized demonstrations in 100+ cities worldwide including a National March on Washington.

The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) is coordinating actions in over 30 cities in Canada on Saturday, November 4, 2023 to demand a ceasefire and an end to Canada’s complicity in Israeli apartheid and an end to the siege in Gaza. November 4th, 2023 will be the largest coordinated anti-war and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in history spanning hundreds of cities around of the world.

Actions have already been announced in Calgary, Charlottetown, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Fredericton, Guelph, Halifax, Kingston, Kitchener, London, Markham, Montréal, Nanaimo, Oakville, Mississauga, Ottawa, Peterborough, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon. St. John's, Sydney, Thunderbay, Toronto, Victoria, Whitehorse, Windsor, Winnipeg, Yellowknife are organized by Palestinian Youth Movement chapters and supporters. See below for addresses and media contacts.

Dalia Awad from PYM - Toronto says, “The Palestinian community in Canada has felt dehumanized, vilified, and othered as a result of our politicians’ refusal to call for an immediate ceasefire and the racist rhetoric they have employed. Palestinians and our allies have come together today across the country because we can not remain silent as Israel continues to commit a genocide in Gaza. We call on Canada to stand up for human rights and call for an immediate ceasefire, place an arms embargo on Israel and work to end the over 16 year long blockade on Gaza.”

Israel has launched a ground assault on Gaza, and has already killed over 9,000 people, including nearly 4,000 children, since October 8th. One million people have been displaced and forced to move to southern Gaza which is also being bombed. On Israel’s orders, the entire 2 million people of Gaza have been without food, medicine and clean drinking water for 26 days. Israel has also jailed at least 10,000 Palestinians, the majority without trial or charges. Israel has also imprisoned 600 children as of the first half of this year.

Every major international and civil society organization has determined that Israel’s actions violate international laws and amount to war crimes. U.N. experts and legal scholars consider Palestinians to be at risk of genocide by Israel. The UN General Assembly voted for a “humanitarian truce”. Despite the global consensus, the Canadian government has refused to join the growing local and international calls for a ceasefire and a just peace.

Canada provides economic, military, and political support to Israel’s occupation of Palestine. In 2022, Canada exported over $21 million in military goods to Israel, including over $3 million in bombs, torpedoes, missiles, and other explosives. Since 2011, Canada has systematically voted against Palestine in standing resolutions at the UN. Canada has deployed special operations forces, including Joint Task Force 2 (JTF2), to Israel who are coordinating with the Israeli army.

Actions are being updated regularly, please click here for the latest list of events and media contacts.

ACTIONS ORGANIZED BY PYM ON NOVEMBER 4, 2023

Toronto, Ontario: 2pm, 360 University Ave. Media Contact: Dalia Awwad 416-988-9695

Ottawa, Ontario: 2pm, Parliament Hill. Media Contact: Aseel Muneer 403-975-9875

Montreal, Quebec: 2pm, 175 St. Catherine St West. Media Contact: Sarah Shamy 514-892-9143

ACTIONS ORGANIZED BY ALLIES ORGANIZATIONS

Calgary, Alberta: 12pm, Tomkins Park. Media contact: Walaa Taha 403-992-0832

Charlottetown, PEI: 2pm Cenotaph.

Edmonton, Alberta: 2pm, Churchill Square. Media contact: Moussa Qasqas 587-974-9940, Fatmeh Kalouti 780-695-0189

Fort McMurray, Alberta: 2:30pm, Court House

Fredericton, New Brunswick: 12pm, City Hall

Guelph, Ontario: 11am City Hall.

Halifax, Nova Scotia: 2pm Province House.

Halifax, Nova Scotia: 7pm Park Victoria

Kingston, Ontario: 2pm City Hall.

Kitchener, Ontario: 11am, Farmer’s Market

London, Ontario: 11am City Hall.

Markham, Ontario: 2pm Markham City Center.

Mississauga, Ontario: 4pm City Hall. Media contact: Dalia Al-Khadra 416-824-0883

Nanaimo, British Columbia: 2pm, Maffeo Sutton Park. Media contact: Sara Kishawi 250-619-9364

Peterborough, Ontario: 12pm, King Edward Park.

Québec, Québec: 2pm, Place de l’Université-du-Québec.

Regina, Saskatchewan: 2pm, Speaker's Corner in Wascana Park. Media contact: Alex Birrell 306-737-4854

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan: 2:30pm City Hall.

St John’s, Newfoundland: 1:30pm, Harbourside Park. Media contact: Reem Abu-Hendi 709-682-3323

St Johns, New Brunswick: 12pm, King’s Square

Sydney, Nova Soctia 2:30pm City Hall. Media contact: Monika Dutt 905-818-5978

Thunderbay, Ontario: 2pm Hillcrest Park. Media contact: Christopher Houghton 807-476-8606

Victoria, British Columbia: 1pm, Legislative Assembly. Media contact: Tyson Strandlund 250-883-7321

Victoria, British Columbia: 2pm, Legislative Assembly. Media contact: Asiyah Igbokoyi 778-922-2314

Whitehorse, Yukon: 2pm Healing Totem Pole.

Windsor, Ontario: 2pm Sunset and University.

Winnipeg, Manitoba: 1pm, US Consulate.

Yellowknife, NWT: 2:30pm, City Hall

Palestinian Youth Movement pymtoronto@gmail.com