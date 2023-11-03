The 21-page preliminary injunction was issued by Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp Monday afternoon. Colin Pearce, who represents the city on Kern River issues, declined to comment, saying the city is still reviewing the order. It’s unclear if the city, or other Kern River interests, will appeal the injunction.
You just read:
Judge orders Bakersfield to keep water in the Kern River
