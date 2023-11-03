(Subscription required) Jurors heard testimony from former FTX customers, investors and, crucially, a group of former employees who testified about Bankman-Fried’s state of mind and behind-the-scenes actions as his companies grew and then collapsed in November 2022.
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty on All Counts in Crypto Fraud Trial
