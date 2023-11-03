Only 8 People Were Referred to San Francisco’s CARE Court in Its First Month

As of Thursday afternoon, the court received eight referrals in total since launching Oct. 2. But it’s unclear how many of those people are eligible for the program since the intake process takes months, according to Melanie Kushnir-Pappalardo, director of the city’s collaborative court system.
