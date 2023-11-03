Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,428 in the last 365 days.

Only 8 People Were Referred to San Francisco’s CARE Court in Its First Month

As of Thursday afternoon, the court received eight referrals in total since launching Oct. 2. But it’s unclear how many of those people are eligible for the program since the intake process takes months, according to Melanie Kushnir-Pappalardo, director of the city’s collaborative court system. 

You just read:

Only 8 People Were Referred to San Francisco’s CARE Court in Its First Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more