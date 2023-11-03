Aligos Therapeutics to Host KOL Event to Discuss ALG-000184 Phase 1, AASLD Late Breaker Data

November 16 Event to feature KOL perspective on Emerging HBV Therapies

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced that announced that it will host a virtual KOL event featuring Mark Sulkowski, MD, Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, to review the Late Breaking results and next steps for ALG-000184, its Phase 1 CAM-E drug candidate for chronic Hepatitis B (CHB), and the unmet need and current treatment landscape for patients with CHB on November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. To register, click here.



The Phase 1 data are being featured being featured in a late breaking poster session at the Liver Meeting® of the American Association of Liver Disease on November 13, 2023 (poster #5028-C).

A live question and answer will follow the formal presentation.

About Mark Sulkowski, MD

Mark Sulkowski, MD, is a Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He also serves as the Medical Director of the Viral Hepatitis Center in the Divisions of Infectious Diseases and Gastroenterology/Hepatology in the Department of Medicine and is the Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Trials. He received his MD from Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA (1992), pursued training in Internal Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC (1995) and completed his Fellowship in Infectious Diseases (1998) at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Prof. Sulkowski has been the principal investigator for more than 120 clinical trials related to the management of viral hepatitis B and C in persons with and without HIV co-infection. He was the global principal investigator for more than a dozen trials, including the largest clinical trial of agents for the treatment of hepatitis C (New England Journal of Medicine, 2009) and the vanguard study of combination therapy with direct inhibitors of the HCV NS5A and NS5B non-structural proteins (New England Journal of Medicine, 2014). He is the past-chair of the Hepatitis Transformative Sciences Group of the National Institute of Health-funded adult AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG) where he led translational studies of liver disease, namely hepatitis B and C virus. He is an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (2011) and the American Association of Physicians (2017).

Prof. Sulkowski is a member of numerous professional societies including the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA). With more than 300 peer-reviewed articles, he is widely published with works in Annals of Internal Medicine, New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, Clinical Infectious Diseases, Journal of Hepatology, and Hepatology. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, he was named as a Highly Cited Researcher (Clarivate Analytics) defined as being in the top 1% of global researchers in 21 fields of the sciences and social sciences based on the number of citations for papers.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best in class therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as coronaviruses and chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed financing, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Aligos’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, and the impact of global events and other macroeconomic conditions on the Aligos business. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 02, 2023 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

