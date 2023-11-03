Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,434 in the last 365 days.

Astec to Present at Baird’s 2023 Global Industrial Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) announced today that Jaco van der Merwe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Becky Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration, and Investor Relations, will be presenting at Baird's 2023 Global Industrial Conference on November 7, 2023.

The Astec presentation will be available to the public via webcast from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM Central Time and can be obtained at:

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/baird71/aste/1916226

About ASTEC
Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/astecindustries/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/astecindustries
Instagram  https://www.instagram.com/astec_industries/
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClAsWsVBny7yvdK7CV7kRZg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLev7VW5fjiq-2IfVXnM9SQ/about
Twitter @astecindustries

Contact:
Stephen C. Anderson
Senior VP, Investor Relations
sanderson@astecindustries.com
+1 (423) 899-5898
www.astecindustries.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Astec to Present at Baird’s 2023 Global Industrial Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more