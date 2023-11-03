Astec to Present at Baird’s 2023 Global Industrial Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) announced today that Jaco van der Merwe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Becky Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration, and Investor Relations, will be presenting at Baird's 2023 Global Industrial Conference on November 7, 2023.



The Astec presentation will be available to the public via webcast from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM Central Time and can be obtained at:

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/baird71/aste/1916226

About ASTEC

Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.

Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson

Senior VP, Investor Relations

sanderson@astecindustries.com

+1 (423) 899-5898

www.astecindustries.com