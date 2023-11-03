Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($67.0) million or ($27.07) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($118.5) million or ($47.72) per share for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($2.1) million or ($0.83) per share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($479.9) million or (192.56) per share the prior year.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF LOSS
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|09/30/2023
|09/30/2022
|09/30/2023
|09/30/2022
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|($67.0)
|($118.5)
|($2.1)
|($479.9)
|Diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders
|($27.07)
|($47.72)
|($0.83)
|($192.56)
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082