State of Iowa Approves $10,000,000 Settlement Embracing Reforms to Iowa's Foster Care System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the State of Iowa approved a $10,000,000 settlement arising from the actions of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services that resulted in the death of Sabrina Ray and the torture and abuse of her adopted sisters. The failures of DHHS and the horrors suffered by the children in the home of Marc and Misty Ray are documented in the Iowa Office of Ombudsman’s report dated September 8, 2020, entitled, “Misplaced Trust: An Investigation of the Death of Sabrina Ray,” https://publications.iowa.gov/33641/1/Misplaced%20Trust.pdf. The Iowa State Tort Claim numbers are T230303 and T230588.
Critically, the agreement requires the Director of the DHHS to convene a task force whose sole charge will be to implement the recommendations of the Ombudsman’s September 2020 report and to improve the safety of the foster care system in Iowa. The task force must be convened by December 31, 2023. My clients look forward to working with Director Garcia and the task force to ensure the safety of the children of Iowa.
This settlement is the most recent outcome of a four-year effort to hold accountable those who bear responsibility for the unspeakable abuse and torture of the children in the Ray home and to prevent tragedies like this from happening again. This settlement was propelled by the thorough investigation by Ombudsman Kristie Hirschman and the tireless work of the law enforcement officials and prosecutors who investigated the abuse and torture of Sabrina and her siblings and brought the Rays to justice. This settlement would not have been possible without the professionalism of the Office of the Iowa Attorney General, especially Stan Thompson and Ed Bull, whose efforts throughout this case are testimony to the statesmanship in Iowa’s legal community. I would also like to thank DHHS Director Kelly Garcia, who personally met at my office with my clients for several hours to work toward finding common ground, and the members of the State Appeal Board—Treasurer Smith, Director Paulsen, and Auditor Sand—for their review and approval of this agreement. I also want to extend my thanks and appreciation to the individuals whose private and confidential involvement in this matter proved to be crucial to my work in this case and to arrive at this resolution.
We hope today will mark the beginning of a new era in Iowa's foster care system. Our children are depending on all of us to do what's right and to keep them safe. Holding those responsible for Sabrina's death and the abuse of her siblings is just the first step.
Scott M. Wadding
Critically, the agreement requires the Director of the DHHS to convene a task force whose sole charge will be to implement the recommendations of the Ombudsman’s September 2020 report and to improve the safety of the foster care system in Iowa. The task force must be convened by December 31, 2023. My clients look forward to working with Director Garcia and the task force to ensure the safety of the children of Iowa.
This settlement is the most recent outcome of a four-year effort to hold accountable those who bear responsibility for the unspeakable abuse and torture of the children in the Ray home and to prevent tragedies like this from happening again. This settlement was propelled by the thorough investigation by Ombudsman Kristie Hirschman and the tireless work of the law enforcement officials and prosecutors who investigated the abuse and torture of Sabrina and her siblings and brought the Rays to justice. This settlement would not have been possible without the professionalism of the Office of the Iowa Attorney General, especially Stan Thompson and Ed Bull, whose efforts throughout this case are testimony to the statesmanship in Iowa’s legal community. I would also like to thank DHHS Director Kelly Garcia, who personally met at my office with my clients for several hours to work toward finding common ground, and the members of the State Appeal Board—Treasurer Smith, Director Paulsen, and Auditor Sand—for their review and approval of this agreement. I also want to extend my thanks and appreciation to the individuals whose private and confidential involvement in this matter proved to be crucial to my work in this case and to arrive at this resolution.
We hope today will mark the beginning of a new era in Iowa's foster care system. Our children are depending on all of us to do what's right and to keep them safe. Holding those responsible for Sabrina's death and the abuse of her siblings is just the first step.
Scott M. Wadding
Sease & Wadding
+1 515-883-2222
swadding@seasewadding.com