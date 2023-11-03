Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,437 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Nicholas Binder to the St. Augustine Port, Waterway, and Beach District Board of Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Nicholas Binder to the St. Augustine Port, Waterway, and Beach District Board of Commissioners.

 

Nicholas Binder

Binder, of St. Augustine Beach, is currently retired, previously serving as a Professional Engineer for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Active in his community, he is a member of the City of St. Augustine Beach Code Enforcement Board and a former member of the City of St. Augustine Beach Charter Review Committee. Binder earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and his master’s degree in environmental engineering from Drexel University.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Nicholas Binder to the St. Augustine Port, Waterway, and Beach District Board of Commissioners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more