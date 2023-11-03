Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Nicholas Binder to the St. Augustine Port, Waterway, and Beach District Board of Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Nicholas Binder to the St. Augustine Port, Waterway, and Beach District Board of Commissioners.

Nicholas Binder

Binder, of St. Augustine Beach, is currently retired, previously serving as a Professional Engineer for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Active in his community, he is a member of the City of St. Augustine Beach Code Enforcement Board and a former member of the City of St. Augustine Beach Charter Review Committee. Binder earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and his master’s degree in environmental engineering from Drexel University.

