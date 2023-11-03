Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Two to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Alan Florez and Dr. Michael Munier to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners.

Alan Florez

Florez, of Ormond Beach, is the Executive Vice President of Foundation Risk Partners. He previously served on the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees and was the Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs and Special Assistant to former Governor Jeb Bush. Florez earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Florida.

Dr. Michael Munier

Dr. Munier, of Ormond Beach, is the President of Coastal Ear Nose & Throat. Active in his community, he is the Director of the East Coast Community Bank and a current member of the Volusia Medical Society. Dr. Munier earned his bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of California, Berkeley and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Columbia University.

