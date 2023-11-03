Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Board of Pilot Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Eric Darienzo and Eileen LaMarca to the Board of Pilot Commissioners.

 

Eric Darienzo

Darienzo, of Parkland, is the Vice President of CHG Healthcare Services. Previously, he was the President of RNnetwork and an Account Manager for All About Staffing. Darienzo earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his master’s degree in business administration from Florida Atlantic University.

 

Eileen LaMarca

LaMarca, of Lighthouse Point, is the Vice President of Development for the LaMarca Group. She was previously the Executive Director of the Crockett Foundation and was listed among the Top 100 Outstanding Women of Broward County by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County. LaMarca earned her associate degree from Palm Beach State College.

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

