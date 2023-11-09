Special Veteran’s Event — Retired USAF Master Sergeant Shares a Powerful Near-Death Experience
In 1988, Roland Webb collapsed after prolonged exposure to aviation toxins at a US air base in the Philippines.
Going into the light, I realized I was not alone.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Roland Webb has been retired from the military for years, but the Near-Death Experience he had while serving at a US air base in the Philippines remains with him still. After exposure to aviation fumes and the build-up of toxins, he was suddenly propelled into the heavenly realms. He will describe this Near-Death Experience (NDE) and other Spiritually Transformative Experiences (STEs) on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. EST.
— — Dr. Roland Webb on his Near Death Experience
The public is warmly invited to attend this FREE online event, which is part of the Veterans, Military, and First Responders Program offered by Spiritual Awakenings International®. This one-hour live presentation on November 18th will be followed by a final fifteen-minute Question and Answer session through the open Zoom chat. Those interested can learn more and register to attend this free online event at https://spiritualawakeningsinternational.org/event/roland-webb/.
Dr. Roland Webb will share his powerful Near-Death Experience and STE stories and reveal evidence that consciousness survives the death of the physical body. For those who can't attend the live event, this presentation will be posted later on the Spiritual Awakenings International YouTube site: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3CpF-KAABZnVRXjQkqv1cQ.
Dr. Webb grew up in Washington, D.C., and as a young man, he enlisted in the Air Force. He is now a retired USAF Master Sergeant and practices as a clinical hypnotherapist based in the Seattle area of the state of Washington. He has had multiple Spiritually Transformative Experiences. These experiences opened his heart, enabling him to grow spiritually, heal, and teach, helping many others in the process. His doctorate is in Clinical Hypnotherapy, and his area of research is in quantum consciousness, with a concentration and application of quantum consciousness-inspired hypnotherapies. Dr. Webb is a meditation guide and instructor, and a quantum hypnotherapist.
Each year, Spiritual Awakenings International honors Veterans, Military, and First Responders with a special event in November in recognition of Veterans/Remembrance Day, which is held in November around the world. Many Veterans, Military, and First Responders have reported having Near-Death and other Spiritually Transformative Experiences. Numerous accounts of Near-Death Experiences have been shared by veterans on YouTube, in print, and on radio broadcasts or talks to public groups. Recent studies have also shown that many active members of the military have had Near-Death Experiences or After-Death Communications with fallen comrades on the battlefield.
It is encouraging to know that the disclosures of these Spiritually Transformative Experiences by Veterans, Military, and First Responders are becoming more common. Unfortunately, active-duty military service members and first responders have long hesitated to share the stories of their Spiritually Transformative Experiences (STEs) for fear of being labeled in such a way that it might interfere with opportunities for promotion. Likewise, many veterans and retired first responders have waited years to disclose their STE experiences for fear of losing their benefits.
Spiritual Awakenings International has been helping Veterans, Military, and First Responders to inspire people across the globe with their powerful stories of near-death and other experiences. A popular speaker worldwide is Robert Bare, co-founder of Spiritual Awakenings International (SAI) and a former police officer and first responder. His presentation on the Spiritual Awakenings International YouTube site is called “The Reckoning: How My NDE Life-Review Changed My Life.” He died for 45 minutes from a heart attack and had a powerful Near-Death Experience and an enlightening life review. Along with other related videos, Robert Bare’s presentation can be viewed at https://spiritualawakeningsinternational.org/veterans-military-and-first-responders-corner/.
The mission of Spiritual Awakenings International is to spread awareness globally of Spiritually Transformative Experiences of all types. Learn more about Spiritual Awakenings International at SpiritualAwakeningsInternational.org. The public can learn about all upcoming programs and receive a free subscription to all Spiritual Awakenings International events by signing up at https://spiritualawakeningsinternational.org/subscribe/.
Register to hear Dr. Roland Webb for free at:
https://spiritualawakeningsinternational.org/event/roland-webb/
