Nachawati Law Group Honored Again Among Texas’ Top Law Firms
Best Lawyers in America has named Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group in its Tier I for high-stakes plaintiffs personal injury litigation in North Texas.
I’m proud of this group and their accomplishments, and I’m pleased that our work is appreciated by clients and noticed by our peers.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following an exhaustive analysis of law firm clients and peer lawyers, research staff at Best Lawyers in America have placed Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group in its Tier I for representation of plaintiffs in high-stakes personal injury litigation in North Texas.
— Trial Lawyer Majed Nachawati
The annual ranking is considered one of the most trusted nationwide guides to the U.S. legal industry. Firms earn recognition based on positive feedback from clients and peers related to expertise, responsiveness, whether they would refer a matter to a firm and whether they consider a firm a worthy competitor.
“Our lawyers are passionate about their work, and obtaining justice for our clients is the ultimate reward,” said firm founder Majed Nachawati. “I’m proud of this group and their accomplishments, and I’m pleased that our work is appreciated by clients and noticed by our peers.”
To be eligible, firms must have at least one lawyer individually recognized in the current edition of The Best Law Firms in America. Firm partners Majed Nachawati and Steven Schulte were honored in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers.
Only 4 percent of law firms ultimately receive the Best Law Firms recognition each year.
The trial lawyers at Nachawati Law Group are known for their expertise and ability to take leadership roles in complex litigation. The Dallas-based firm represents individuals injured by defective products and devices, including products containing cancer-causing chemicals like Monsanto’s glyphosate-based Roundup herbicide and talc-based products such as Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder. The firm also represents public entities — including state and local governments and other governmental organizations — over damages caused by highly addictive opioid painkillers and communities with water supplies tainted by PFAS “forever chemicals.”
Nachawati Trial Lawyers have earned a string of prominent accolades. Earlier this year, the firm was highlighted among the top 3 most active law firms in the nation based on its representation of injured individuals, according to an analysis by Lex Machina.
About Nachawati Law Group
Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. For more information visit https://ntrial.com.
