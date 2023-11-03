Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release; Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order; Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications
CASE#: 23A3005820
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 10/16/23 - 10/20/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release - 411 counts; Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order - 411 counts; Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications - 411 counts
ACCUSED: John Neville
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gilead, ME
VICTIM: Jennifer Neville
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, John Neville contacted Jennifer Neville a total of four hundred and eleven times by means of an electronic device over the course of five days. This violates his current conditions of release and an active abuse prevention order. John was cited into the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division through his assigned counsel.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
