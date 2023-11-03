Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release; Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order; Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3005820

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Ryan Riegler                         

STATION:     Berlin Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/16/23 - 10/20/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release - 411 counts; Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order - 411 counts; Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications - 411 counts

 

ACCUSED: John Neville                                     

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gilead, ME

 

VICTIM: Jennifer Neville

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, John Neville contacted Jennifer Neville a total of four hundred and eleven times by means of an electronic device over the course of five days. This violates his current conditions of release and an active abuse prevention order. John was cited into the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division through his assigned counsel.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/12/2023 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

