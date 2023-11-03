Jazz Convergence: D.D. Jackson & Mentor David Murray at Blues Alley, Nov 7-8

Pianist D.D. Jackson and tenor saxophonist David Murray. Credit: Keith Getter and Schorle via Wikimedia Commons Pianist D.D. Jackson. Credit Keith Getter Tenor saxophonist David Murray. Credit: Schorle via Wikimedia Commons

Emmy-Winning Pianist/Composer D.D. Jackson's Highly Anticipated Reunion with Tenor Sax Legend for Two Nights Only at Historic D.C. Club

Working with David has been one of the most formative experiences of my life” — D.D. Jackson