Report Your 2023 Striped Bass Effort and Catch Online

November 3, 2023

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking anglers who fished for striped bass in New Hampshire’s coastal waters this year to report their catch and effort online at https://forms.office.com/g/gzFvP5Y9yc. You’ll be helping marine biologists manage these popular sport fish, and you could win a prize just for taking part in the survey.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Fisheries Division has conducted an annual Striped Bass Volunteer Angler Survey since 1993. Each year, volunteers of all experience levels complete logbooks documenting information about their striped bass fishing trips in New Hampshire’s coastal waters.

Anglers who fished for striped bass are asked to provide information on their trips, including catch, effort, and striped bass lengths. By collecting and recording the lengths of released fish, this survey provides biologists a more complete picture of the fishery in New Hampshire than general fishing surveys Fish and Game conducts each year.

Anglers who take part are entered into a drawing for prizes donated in support of this program. In 2022, Darren Keefe of Merrimack, NH, won a Penn Battle III rod and reel, donated by Kittery Trading Post.

For other reporting options or for more information about the program, call Jared Lamy at (603) 868-1095 or email jared.lamy@wildlife.nh.gov.

Striped bass surveys in New Hampshire are funded in part by the federal Sport Fish Restoration Program.