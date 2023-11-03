Press Releases

11/03/2023

Attorney General Tong Statement on Rate Hike Requests from Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement today regarding rate hike requests filed today with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority by Connecticut Natural Gas Corporation (CNG) and Southern Connecticut Gas Company (SCG).

CNG is asking for an additional $20 million, equating to a 4.3 percent increase in overall revenue. For the average residential user, that would translate to about $6-7 more per month. SCG is asking for an additional $41 million, equating to a 9 percent increase. For the average residential user, that would translate to about $13 more per month.

“Connecticut families pay far too much for basic utilities. We all appreciate the need to invest in safe, reliable gas distribution, but we also need to acknowledge just how difficult it is for families right now to make ends meet. I’ll be scrutinizing every line of this application and playing an active, aggressive role in these proceedings before PURA to ensure no one pays any more than absolutely necessary,” said Attorney General Tong.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov