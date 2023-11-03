Submit Release
Superior Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2023. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on November 6, 2023.

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $32.6 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, and revenue of $210.4 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $67.4 million or $3.35 per diluted share, and revenue of $244.5 million, for the second quarter of 2023. Net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 was favorably impacted by approximately $14.9 million in income tax benefits arising from reversals of uncertain tax positions related to foreign jurisdictions and adjustments to valuation allowances on foreign operations.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was $71.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $92.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. Refer to pages 11 and 12 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m pleased to report Superior’s financial performance for the third quarter of 2023 was in line with expectations. Illustrative of our responsive people and their leaders, highly engineered and desirable assets, delivered by established recognized brands with strong positions in the Gulf of Mexico and international offshore markets where activity is strengthening with continued confidence in the longer-term outlook for global oil prices.”

Third Quarter 2023 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $45.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 10% decrease compared to revenue of $50.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 and was driven primarily by declines in our rental businesses as results tracked with a lower U.S. land rig count.

U.S. offshore revenue was $59.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3% compared to revenue of $60.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. This change was primarily driven by declines in our completion services business unit within our Well Services segment, offset by increases from our premium drill pipe and accommodation businesses within our Rentals segment.

International revenue was $105.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 21% compared to revenue of $133.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decline in activity from well control activities within our Well Services segment.

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $113.2 million, which was roughly equal to the second quarter of 2023 as increases in U.S. offshore premium drill pipe and accommodations rentals were offset by declines in U.S. land, which was impacted by a decline in the U.S land rig counts. Adjusted EBITDA was $68.8 million, a 3% decrease from the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was 61%, a 2% decrease from the second quarter of 2023.

The Well Services segment revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $97.2 million, a 26% decrease compared to revenue of $132.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily from well control activities and completion services within our International markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $15.1 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $34.6 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 26% in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the third quarter of 2023 was largely driven by a comparatively stronger prior quarter performance in our well control and completion services business units.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $438.7 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $85.3 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility. We had no balances outstanding under the Credit Facility on September 30, 2023.

Total cash proceeds received during the third quarter of 2023 from the sale of non-core businesses and assets were $9.6 million compared to total cash proceeds received during the second quarter of 2023 of $3.6 million.

During the third quarter of 2023 we utilized an indirect foreign exchange mechanism known as a Blue Chip Swap (“BCS”) to remit $9.7 million U.S. dollars from Argentina through the purchase and sale of BCS securities. The transactions were completed at implied exchange rates that were approximately 123% higher than the official exchange rate resulting in a loss of $12.1 million during the third quarter of 2023.

The Company remains focused on cash conversion. Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $30.8 million compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Additionally, we incurred approximately $3.4 million in decommissioning costs associated with our oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Free Cash Flow during the second quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by our payment of the $27.1 million use tax assessment levied against us by the Washington State Department of Revenue related to a discontinued business unit. Refer to page 8 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities.

Third quarter capital expenditures were $21.6 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2023 to be approximately $80 to $85 million. Approximately 80% of total 2023 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total capital expenditures, approximately 75% is expected to be invested in the Rentals segment.

2023 Guidance

Our guidance for full year 2023 remains consistent from our previous guidance provided in the second quarter of 2023, as we expect revenue to come in at a range of $880 million to $920 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $310 million to $330 million. As we noted in the second quarter of 2023, our back half of 2023 results are more heavily weighted to the fourth quarter due to significant expected deliveries from our Completion Services business in the Well Services segment.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host a conference call on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available via live webcast in the “Events” section at ir.superiorenergy.com. To access via phone, participants can register for the call here, where they will be provided a phone number and access code. The call will be available for replay until November 6, 2024 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Jamie Spexarth at ir@superiorenergy.com

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization, accretion and depletion, adjusted for other gains and losses, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 11 and 12 of this press release.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash from operating activities less payments for capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that Free Cash Flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of Free Cash Flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as supplemental to our entire Statement of Cash Flows.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, contained in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, depreciation expense, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions, acquisitions, and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry and the availability of strategic partners, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q’s for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Jamie Spexarth, Chief Financial Officer
1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900
Houston, TX 77002
Investor Relations, ir@superiorenergy.com, (713) 654-2200

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                               
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenues                              
Rentals   $ 113,201     $ 112,411     $ 104,557     $ 334,433     $ 297,042  
Well Services     97,184       132,062       117,730       340,562       347,815  
Total revenues     210,385       244,473       222,287       674,995       644,857  
                               
Cost of revenues                              
Rentals     37,769       35,021       33,638       109,258       101,250  
Well Services     72,076       85,733       82,443       239,062       248,179  
Total cost of revenues     109,845       120,754       116,081       348,320       349,429  
                               
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     20,490       20,621       20,508       61,250       77,939  
General and administrative expenses     30,089       31,177       31,841       92,256       94,090  
Restructuring expenses     -       -       1,223       1,983       4,441  
Other (gains) and losses, net     (4,073 )     47       (13,397 )     (5,424 )     (30,263 )
Income from operations     54,034       71,874       66,031       176,610       149,221  
                               
Other income (expense):                              
Interest income, net     6,629       6,513       3,373       18,581       6,011  
Loss on Blue Chip Swap securities     (12,120 )     -       -       (12,120 )     -  
Other expense, net     (4,520 )     (1,836 )     (6,838 )     (8,508 )     (6,362 )
Income from continuing operations before income taxes     44,023       76,551       62,566       174,563       148,870  
Income tax expense     (11,403 )     (9,147 )     (14,058 )     (44,615 )     (32,813 )
Net income from continuing operations     32,620       67,404       48,508       129,948       116,057  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax     128       (9 )     17       408       (188 )
Net income   $ 32,748     $ 67,395     $ 48,525     $ 130,356     $ 115,869  
                               
Income (loss) per share - basic:                              
Net income from continuing operations   $ 1.62     $ 3.35     $ 2.42     $ 6.46     $ 5.80  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax     0.01       -       -       0.02       (0.01 )
Net income   $ 1.63     $ 3.35     $ 2.42     $ 6.48     $ 5.79  
                               
Income (loss) per share - diluted:                              
Net income from continuing operations   $ 1.62     $ 3.35     $ 2.41     $ 6.45     $ 5.78  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax     -       -       0.01       0.02       (0.01 )
Net income   $ 1.62     $ 3.35     $ 2.42     $ 6.47     $ 5.77  
                               
Weighted-average shares outstanding                              
Basic     20,136       20,126       20,024       20,123       20,016  
Diluted     20,159       20,143       20,090       20,144       20,074  
                                         


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
             
    September 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 357,769     $ 258,999  
Accounts receivable, net     251,395       249,808  
Income taxes receivable     6,046       6,665  
Prepaid expenses     17,167       17,299  
Inventory     87,010       65,587  
Other current assets     7,185       6,276  
Assets held for sale     753       11,978  
Total current assets     727,325       616,612  
Property, plant and equipment, net     291,144       282,376  
Note receivable     72,611       69,679  
Restricted cash     80,940       80,108  
Deferred tax assets     68,187       97,492  
Other assets, net     42,826       44,745  
Total assets   $ 1,283,033     $ 1,191,012  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 41,760     $ 31,570  
Accrued expenses     103,279       116,575  
Income taxes payable     15,680       11,682  
Decommissioning liability     25,334       9,770  
Liabilities held for sale     292       3,349  
Total current liabilities     186,345       172,946  
Decommissioning liability     136,233       150,901  
Other liabilities     45,231       84,281  
Total liabilities     367,809       408,128  
Total stockholders' equity     915,224       782,884  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,283,033     $ 1,191,012  
                 


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC.  
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                               
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2023     2022  
                               
Cash flows from operating activities                              
Net income   $ 32,748     $ 67,395     $ 48,525     $ 130,356     $ 115,869  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities                              
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     20,490       20,621       20,508       61,250       77,939  
Other non-cash items     566       8,392       (5,807 )     23,357       (28,165 )
Loss on Blue Chip Swap securities     12,120       -       -       12,120       -  
Washington State Tax Payment     -       (27,068 )     -       (27,068 )     -  
Decommissioning Costs     (3,401 )     (2,878 )     -       (6,279 )     -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities     (10,112 )     (36,780 )     (9,445 )     (38,390 )     (43,618 )
Net cash from operating activities     52,411       29,682       53,781       155,346       122,025  
                               
Cash flows from investing activities                              
Payments for capital expenditures     (21,592 )     (27,540 )     (22,387 )     (67,218 )     (42,901 )
Proceeds from sales of assets     9,563       3,578       31,231       24,710       46,414  
Proceeds from sales of equity securities     -       -       -       -       13,366  
Proceeds from sales of Blue Chip Swap securities     9,656       -       -       9,656       -  
Purchases of Blue Chip Swap securities     (21,776 )     -       -       (21,776 )     -  
Net cash from investing activities     (24,149 )     (23,962 )     8,844       (54,628 )     16,879  
                               
Cash flows from financing activities                              
Other     -       -       -       (1,116 )     -  
Net cash from financing activities     -       -       -       (1,116 )     -  
                               
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     28,262       5,720       62,625       99,602       138,904  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     410,447       404,727       470,814       339,107       394,535  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 438,709     $ 410,447     $ 533,439     $ 438,709     $ 533,439  
                               
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow                              
Net cash from operating activities   $ 52,411     $ 29,682     $ 53,781     $ 155,346     $ 122,025  
Payments for capital expenditures     (21,592 )     (27,540 )     (22,387 )     (67,218 )     (42,901 )
Free Cash Flow   $ 30,819     $ 2,142     $ 31,394     $ 88,128     $ 79,124  
                               
Free Cash Flow is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Free Cash Flow.  
                               


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                               
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2023     2022  
U.S. land                              
Rentals   $ 37,478     $ 44,730     $ 39,673     $ 127,341     $ 117,426  
Well Services     8,223       5,806       9,808       20,384       18,507  
Total U.S. land     45,701       50,536       49,481       147,725       135,933  
                               
U.S. offshore                              
Rentals     44,681       37,516       37,829       117,867       106,913  
Well Services     14,459       23,405       23,609       54,185       84,499  
Total U.S. offshore     59,140       60,921       61,438       172,052       191,412  
                               
International                              
Rentals     31,042     $ 30,165       27,055       89,225       72,703  
Well Services     74,502       102,851       84,313       265,993       244,809  
Total International     105,544       133,016       111,368       355,218       317,512  
Total Revenues   $ 210,385     $ 244,473     $ 222,287     $ 674,995     $ 644,857  
                                         


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                               
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenues                              
Rentals   $ 113,201     $ 112,411     $ 104,557     $ 334,433     $ 297,042  
Well Services     97,184       132,062       117,730       340,562       347,815  
Total Revenues   $ 210,385     $ 244,473     $ 222,287     $ 674,995     $ 644,857  
                               
Income from Operations                              
Rentals   $ 56,253     $ 58,106     $ 56,291     $ 167,373     $ 133,635  
Well Services     10,581       27,425       26,249       50,860       63,531  
Corporate and other     (12,800 )     (13,657 )     (16,509 )     (41,623 )     (47,945 )
Total Income from Operations   $ 54,034     $ 71,874     $ 66,031     $ 176,610     $ 149,221  
                               
Adjusted EBITDA                              
Rentals   $ 68,791     $ 70,659     $ 64,141     $ 204,632     $ 175,030  
Well Services     15,137       34,629       25,179       69,697       67,081  
Corporate and other     (12,125 )     (12,793 )     (14,232 )     (37,207 )     (39,954 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA   $ 71,803     $ 92,495     $ 75,088     $ 237,122     $ 202,157  
                               
Adjusted EBITDA Margin                              
Rentals     61 %     63 %     61 %     61 %     59 %
Well Services     16 %     26 %     21 %     20 %     19 %
Corporate and other   n/a     n/a     n/a     n/a     n/a  
Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin     34 %     38 %     34 %     35 %     31 %
                               
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.  
   


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Non-GAAP)  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                               
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net income from continuing operations   $ 32,620     $ 67,404     $ 48,508     $ 129,948     $ 116,057  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     20,490       20,621       20,508       61,250       77,939  
Interest income, net     (6,629 )     (6,513 )     (3,373 )     (18,581 )     (6,011 )
Income tax expense     11,403       9,147       14,058       44,615       32,813  
Restructuring expenses     -       -       1,223       1,983       4,441  
Other expense, net     4,520       1,836       6,838       8,508       6,362  
Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities     12,120       -       -       12,120       -  
Other adjustments (1)     (2,721 )     -       (12,674 )     (2,721 )     (29,444 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 71,803     $ 92,495     $ 75,088     $ 237,122     $ 202,157  
                               
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.  
                               
(1) Adjustments for exit and disposal activities related to non-core businesses and the residual gain from revisions to our estimated decommissioning liability  
   


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                               
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2023     2022  
Rentals                              
Income from operations   $ 56,253     $ 58,106     $ 56,291     $ 167,373     $ 133,635  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     12,538       12,553       12,554       37,259       46,099  
Other adjustments (1)     -       -       (4,704 )     -       (4,704 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 68,791     $ 70,659     $ 64,141     $ 204,632     $ 175,030  
                               
Wells Services                              
Income from operations   $ 10,581     $ 27,425     $ 26,249     $ 50,860     $ 63,531  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     7,277       7,204       6,900       21,558       28,290  
Other adjustments (2)     (2,721 )     -       (7,970 )     (2,721 )     (24,740 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 15,137     $ 34,629     $ 25,179     $ 69,697     $ 67,081  
                               
Corporate                              
Loss from operations   $ (12,800 )   $ (13,657 )     (16,509 )   $ (41,623 )   $ (47,945 )
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     675       864       1,054       2,433       3,550  
Restructuring expenses     -       -       1,223       1,983       4,441  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (12,125 )   $ (12,793 )   $ (14,232 )   $ (37,207 )   $ (39,954 )
                               
Total                              
Income from operations   $ 54,034     $ 71,874     $ 66,031     $ 176,610     $ 149,221  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     20,490       20,621       20,508       61,250       77,939  
Restructuring expenses     -       -       1,223       1,983       4,441  
Other adjustments     (2,721 )     -       (12,674 )     (2,721 )     (29,444 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 71,803     $ 92,495     $ 75,088     $ 237,122     $ 202,157  
                               
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.  
                               
(1) Adjustments for disposal activities related to non-core businesses
(2) Adjustments for exit and disposal activities related to non-core businesses and the residual gain from revisions to our estimated decommissioning liability		  


