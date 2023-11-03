Superior Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2023. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on November 6, 2023.



For the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $32.6 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, and revenue of $210.4 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $67.4 million or $3.35 per diluted share, and revenue of $244.5 million, for the second quarter of 2023. Net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 was favorably impacted by approximately $14.9 million in income tax benefits arising from reversals of uncertain tax positions related to foreign jurisdictions and adjustments to valuation allowances on foreign operations.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was $71.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $92.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. Refer to pages 11 and 12 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m pleased to report Superior’s financial performance for the third quarter of 2023 was in line with expectations. Illustrative of our responsive people and their leaders, highly engineered and desirable assets, delivered by established recognized brands with strong positions in the Gulf of Mexico and international offshore markets where activity is strengthening with continued confidence in the longer-term outlook for global oil prices.”

Third Quarter 2023 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $45.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 10% decrease compared to revenue of $50.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 and was driven primarily by declines in our rental businesses as results tracked with a lower U.S. land rig count.

U.S. offshore revenue was $59.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3% compared to revenue of $60.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. This change was primarily driven by declines in our completion services business unit within our Well Services segment, offset by increases from our premium drill pipe and accommodation businesses within our Rentals segment.

International revenue was $105.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 21% compared to revenue of $133.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decline in activity from well control activities within our Well Services segment.

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $113.2 million, which was roughly equal to the second quarter of 2023 as increases in U.S. offshore premium drill pipe and accommodations rentals were offset by declines in U.S. land, which was impacted by a decline in the U.S land rig counts. Adjusted EBITDA was $68.8 million, a 3% decrease from the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was 61%, a 2% decrease from the second quarter of 2023.

The Well Services segment revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $97.2 million, a 26% decrease compared to revenue of $132.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily from well control activities and completion services within our International markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $15.1 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $34.6 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 26% in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the third quarter of 2023 was largely driven by a comparatively stronger prior quarter performance in our well control and completion services business units.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $438.7 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $85.3 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility. We had no balances outstanding under the Credit Facility on September 30, 2023.

Total cash proceeds received during the third quarter of 2023 from the sale of non-core businesses and assets were $9.6 million compared to total cash proceeds received during the second quarter of 2023 of $3.6 million.

During the third quarter of 2023 we utilized an indirect foreign exchange mechanism known as a Blue Chip Swap (“BCS”) to remit $9.7 million U.S. dollars from Argentina through the purchase and sale of BCS securities. The transactions were completed at implied exchange rates that were approximately 123% higher than the official exchange rate resulting in a loss of $12.1 million during the third quarter of 2023.

The Company remains focused on cash conversion. Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $30.8 million compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Additionally, we incurred approximately $3.4 million in decommissioning costs associated with our oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Free Cash Flow during the second quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by our payment of the $27.1 million use tax assessment levied against us by the Washington State Department of Revenue related to a discontinued business unit. Refer to page 8 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities.

Third quarter capital expenditures were $21.6 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2023 to be approximately $80 to $85 million. Approximately 80% of total 2023 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total capital expenditures, approximately 75% is expected to be invested in the Rentals segment.

2023 Guidance

Our guidance for full year 2023 remains consistent from our previous guidance provided in the second quarter of 2023, as we expect revenue to come in at a range of $880 million to $920 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $310 million to $330 million. As we noted in the second quarter of 2023, our back half of 2023 results are more heavily weighted to the fourth quarter due to significant expected deliveries from our Completion Services business in the Well Services segment.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization, accretion and depletion, adjusted for other gains and losses, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 11 and 12 of this press release.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash from operating activities less payments for capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that Free Cash Flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of Free Cash Flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as supplemental to our entire Statement of Cash Flows.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, contained in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Rentals $ 113,201 $ 112,411 $ 104,557 $ 334,433 $ 297,042 Well Services 97,184 132,062 117,730 340,562 347,815 Total revenues 210,385 244,473 222,287 674,995 644,857 Cost of revenues Rentals 37,769 35,021 33,638 109,258 101,250 Well Services 72,076 85,733 82,443 239,062 248,179 Total cost of revenues 109,845 120,754 116,081 348,320 349,429 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,490 20,621 20,508 61,250 77,939 General and administrative expenses 30,089 31,177 31,841 92,256 94,090 Restructuring expenses - - 1,223 1,983 4,441 Other (gains) and losses, net (4,073 ) 47 (13,397 ) (5,424 ) (30,263 ) Income from operations 54,034 71,874 66,031 176,610 149,221 Other income (expense): Interest income, net 6,629 6,513 3,373 18,581 6,011 Loss on Blue Chip Swap securities (12,120 ) - - (12,120 ) - Other expense, net (4,520 ) (1,836 ) (6,838 ) (8,508 ) (6,362 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 44,023 76,551 62,566 174,563 148,870 Income tax expense (11,403 ) (9,147 ) (14,058 ) (44,615 ) (32,813 ) Net income from continuing operations 32,620 67,404 48,508 129,948 116,057 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 128 (9 ) 17 408 (188 ) Net income $ 32,748 $ 67,395 $ 48,525 $ 130,356 $ 115,869 Income (loss) per share - basic: Net income from continuing operations $ 1.62 $ 3.35 $ 2.42 $ 6.46 $ 5.80 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 0.01 - - 0.02 (0.01 ) Net income $ 1.63 $ 3.35 $ 2.42 $ 6.48 $ 5.79 Income (loss) per share - diluted: Net income from continuing operations $ 1.62 $ 3.35 $ 2.41 $ 6.45 $ 5.78 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax - - 0.01 0.02 (0.01 ) Net income $ 1.62 $ 3.35 $ 2.42 $ 6.47 $ 5.77 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 20,136 20,126 20,024 20,123 20,016 Diluted 20,159 20,143 20,090 20,144 20,074





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 357,769 $ 258,999 Accounts receivable, net 251,395 249,808 Income taxes receivable 6,046 6,665 Prepaid expenses 17,167 17,299 Inventory 87,010 65,587 Other current assets 7,185 6,276 Assets held for sale 753 11,978 Total current assets 727,325 616,612 Property, plant and equipment, net 291,144 282,376 Note receivable 72,611 69,679 Restricted cash 80,940 80,108 Deferred tax assets 68,187 97,492 Other assets, net 42,826 44,745 Total assets $ 1,283,033 $ 1,191,012 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 41,760 $ 31,570 Accrued expenses 103,279 116,575 Income taxes payable 15,680 11,682 Decommissioning liability 25,334 9,770 Liabilities held for sale 292 3,349 Total current liabilities 186,345 172,946 Decommissioning liability 136,233 150,901 Other liabilities 45,231 84,281 Total liabilities 367,809 408,128 Total stockholders' equity 915,224 782,884 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,283,033 $ 1,191,012





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 32,748 $ 67,395 $ 48,525 $ 130,356 $ 115,869 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,490 20,621 20,508 61,250 77,939 Other non-cash items 566 8,392 (5,807 ) 23,357 (28,165 ) Loss on Blue Chip Swap securities 12,120 - - 12,120 - Washington State Tax Payment - (27,068 ) - (27,068 ) - Decommissioning Costs (3,401 ) (2,878 ) - (6,279 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (10,112 ) (36,780 ) (9,445 ) (38,390 ) (43,618 ) Net cash from operating activities 52,411 29,682 53,781 155,346 122,025 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for capital expenditures (21,592 ) (27,540 ) (22,387 ) (67,218 ) (42,901 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 9,563 3,578 31,231 24,710 46,414 Proceeds from sales of equity securities - - - - 13,366 Proceeds from sales of Blue Chip Swap securities 9,656 - - 9,656 - Purchases of Blue Chip Swap securities (21,776 ) - - (21,776 ) - Net cash from investing activities (24,149 ) (23,962 ) 8,844 (54,628 ) 16,879 Cash flows from financing activities Other - - - (1,116 ) - Net cash from financing activities - - - (1,116 ) - Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 28,262 5,720 62,625 99,602 138,904 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 410,447 404,727 470,814 339,107 394,535 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 438,709 $ 410,447 $ 533,439 $ 438,709 $ 533,439 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Net cash from operating activities $ 52,411 $ 29,682 $ 53,781 $ 155,346 $ 122,025 Payments for capital expenditures (21,592 ) (27,540 ) (22,387 ) (67,218 ) (42,901 ) Free Cash Flow $ 30,819 $ 2,142 $ 31,394 $ 88,128 $ 79,124 Free Cash Flow is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Free Cash Flow.





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. land Rentals $ 37,478 $ 44,730 $ 39,673 $ 127,341 $ 117,426 Well Services 8,223 5,806 9,808 20,384 18,507 Total U.S. land 45,701 50,536 49,481 147,725 135,933 U.S. offshore Rentals 44,681 37,516 37,829 117,867 106,913 Well Services 14,459 23,405 23,609 54,185 84,499 Total U.S. offshore 59,140 60,921 61,438 172,052 191,412 International Rentals 31,042 $ 30,165 27,055 89,225 72,703 Well Services 74,502 102,851 84,313 265,993 244,809 Total International 105,544 133,016 111,368 355,218 317,512 Total Revenues $ 210,385 $ 244,473 $ 222,287 $ 674,995 $ 644,857





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Rentals $ 113,201 $ 112,411 $ 104,557 $ 334,433 $ 297,042 Well Services 97,184 132,062 117,730 340,562 347,815 Total Revenues $ 210,385 $ 244,473 $ 222,287 $ 674,995 $ 644,857 Income from Operations Rentals $ 56,253 $ 58,106 $ 56,291 $ 167,373 $ 133,635 Well Services 10,581 27,425 26,249 50,860 63,531 Corporate and other (12,800 ) (13,657 ) (16,509 ) (41,623 ) (47,945 ) Total Income from Operations $ 54,034 $ 71,874 $ 66,031 $ 176,610 $ 149,221 Adjusted EBITDA Rentals $ 68,791 $ 70,659 $ 64,141 $ 204,632 $ 175,030 Well Services 15,137 34,629 25,179 69,697 67,081 Corporate and other (12,125 ) (12,793 ) (14,232 ) (37,207 ) (39,954 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,803 $ 92,495 $ 75,088 $ 237,122 $ 202,157 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rentals 61 % 63 % 61 % 61 % 59 % Well Services 16 % 26 % 21 % 20 % 19 % Corporate and other n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin 34 % 38 % 34 % 35 % 31 % Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income from continuing operations $ 32,620 $ 67,404 $ 48,508 $ 129,948 $ 116,057 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,490 20,621 20,508 61,250 77,939 Interest income, net (6,629 ) (6,513 ) (3,373 ) (18,581 ) (6,011 ) Income tax expense 11,403 9,147 14,058 44,615 32,813 Restructuring expenses - - 1,223 1,983 4,441 Other expense, net 4,520 1,836 6,838 8,508 6,362 Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities 12,120 - - 12,120 - Other adjustments (1) (2,721 ) - (12,674 ) (2,721 ) (29,444 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,803 $ 92,495 $ 75,088 $ 237,122 $ 202,157 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA. (1) Adjustments for exit and disposal activities related to non-core businesses and the residual gain from revisions to our estimated decommissioning liability



