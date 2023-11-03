Governor Ron DeSantis Announces State Office Closures in Celebration of the Holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on November 22, December 26, December 29 and January 2.

“Our state employees have worked tirelessly throughout the year to aid and assist Florida families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Over the past few months, they have selflessly responded to Hurricane Idalia and the State of Florida’s Israel Rescue Operation. Closing state offices on these additional days will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families and loved ones while enjoying the holiday season.”

Office closures on November 22, December 26, December 29 and January 2 are in addition to regular office closures during the holidays.

