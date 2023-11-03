Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,510 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces State Office Closures in Celebration of the Holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on November 22, December 26, December 29 and January 2.

 

“Our state employees have worked tirelessly throughout the year to aid and assist Florida families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Over the past few months, they have selflessly responded to Hurricane Idalia and the State of Florida’s Israel Rescue Operation. Closing state offices on these additional days will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families and loved ones while enjoying the holiday season.”

 

Office closures on November 22, December 26, December 29 and January 2 are in addition to regular office closures during the holidays.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces State Office Closures in Celebration of the Holidays

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more