Governor Ivey Proclaims Military Day, Further Solidifies Alabama as Most Pro-Military State

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced she proclaimed Thursday, November 9, 2023, as Military Day in the state of Alabama. Military Day recognizes the state’s commitment to those who serve and those who have served by encouraging all military members, active duty and veterans, to proudly wear their uniforms on Thursday, November 9, 2023, as a symbol of their service and as a reminder of the sacrifices they have made.

The state of Alabama has a deep connection to the military, with numerous military installations, proud military traditions and a strong commitment to veterans. In addition to encouraging military members to wear their uniforms on Military Day, Governor Ivey has called upon all employers across the state to show support and cooperation by allowing military employees the opportunity to wear their uniforms, as a token of appreciation for their service and as a symbol of unity with the military community.

“The men and women who serve in our nation’s military are the heartbeat of what makes the United States the greatest country in the world,” said Governor Ivey. “Whether it be during times of war or times of peace, in the wake of natural disasters or ensuring our military installations remain protected and in full operation, our men and women in uniform stand ready to answer the call and protect our freedoms. As governor, I will always support these extraordinary men and women, because without them, our very way of life would be in jeopardy.”

Throughout her time in office, Governor Ivey has consistently worked to ensure Alabama remains the most pro-military state in the country. During the 2023 Legislative Session, Governor Ivey championed House Bill 210, which provided a Mandatory Liability Insurance exception for Alabamians serving outside the state. Throughout her tenure, she has also signed into law bills aimed at assisting military families find work upon relocating to Alabama, helping children of active military members moving to Alabama enroll in public schools, granting preference in competitive bids on state government contracts to businesses owned by veterans, among other efforts.

The Military Day proclamation can be viewed and downloaded here.

