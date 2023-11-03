Conservative and Labour party selection of UK parliamentary candidates

How are Labour Party candidates selected?

Labour Party candidate selection in England is determined by the National Executive Committee (NEC). The Scottish and Welsh executive committees are responsible for selections in their nations; they each issue separate processes for local parties to follow, but the NEC retains “absolute power to cancel or amend procedures for selections” across the UK. 1 Labour Party, Rule Book 2023, retrieved 3 November 2023, https://labour.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Rule-Book-2023-FINAL_web_v3.pdf

1. Applications

The Labour Party does not formally have a national approved list of candidates. Any party member can apply to any individual constituency party that is advertising for candidates, as long as they fulfil the following criteria: continuous membership of the party for 12 months, membership of a TUC-affiliated trade union, and that they have not previously been disqualified as a local government candidate.

2. Longlisting

Prospective Labour candidates apply to individual constituencies. Under the selection process determined in 2022, applications for each constituency are reviewed centrally by an NEC-led panel to create a longlist. 2 Labour Party, Procedural Guidelines for Westminster Parliamentary selections where there is a vacancy, retrieved 3 November 2023, https://labour.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Procedural-Guidelines-for-the-Selection-of-Westminster-Parliamentary-Candidates-v2.pdf Candidates nominated by a trade union or other party-affiliated organisation are automatically longlisted, while others have a political interview before a decision is made. The longlist should be at least 50% women and include one or more minority ethnic candidate.

A due diligence process runs alongside this, aiming to highlight any concerns that could damage the party should the candidate be selected. Any candidate can be prevented from progressing at this stage.

3. Shortlisting

Constituency Labour parties form a selection committee, which conducts interviews and forms a shortlist of at least two candidates to be put to local party members. Again, this shortlist should be at least 50% women and include one or more minority ethnic candidates. Any candidate nominated by more than half of local party branches is automatically shortlisted.

4. Final selection

Shortlisted candidates are invited to a hustings and local members vote for their parliamentary candidate via a preferential voting system (Alternative Vote). Members rank candidates in order of preference, with the candidates receiving the fewest first preference votes being eliminated and their votes redistributed until one candidate has a majority.

Alternative selection processes

In Scotland, candidates apply to a pair of ‘twinned’ constituencies. 3 Andrews K and Boothman J, ‘Douglas Alexander to return as Labour candidate’, The Times, 13 February 2023, retrieved 19 October 2023, https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/douglas-alexander-to-return-as-labour-candidate-8vztzh835 The membership of the two local Labour parties is combined for the selection, and the male candidate and female candidate with the most votes become the candidates for the two seats. The candidate who receives the most votes chooses which of the two seats they wish to stand in. This process was introduced to ensure equal gender representation among candidates. 4 Bradbury J, Mitchell J, Bennie L, Denver D. Candidate selection, devolution and modernization: The selection of labour party candidates for the 1999 Scottish parliament and Welsh assembly elections. British Elections & Parties Review. 2000 Jan 1;10(1):151-72.

In 2023, Labour’s NEC voted to adopt a streamlined process for ‘non-priority’ seats, initially defined as those with a Conservative majority of over 40%. 5 Labour Party, Procedures for the selection of non-priority Westminster parliamentary selections in England, retrieved 3 Nov 2023, https://labour.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Procedures-for-the-selection-of-non-priority-seats.pdf Applications are reviewed by the NEC for due diligence concerns, but then move straight to shortlisting by the local party, by-passing the centrally run longlisting process. An NEC representative must sign off the shortlist for selection to proceed.

If a sitting Labour MP wants to stand for re-election, a trigger ballot is held. If more than half of local party branches and affiliates (trade unions and socialist societies) vote for a selection to take place, then a selection process is run to draw up a new longlist, and then shortlist, of candidates. The sitting MP is, however, automatically included on the shortlist.