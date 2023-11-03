What will be in the 2023 King’s speech?

Is the King’s speech binding for the government?

No. The government is not required to introduce all of the legislation it proposes in the King’s speech – nor is it limited to just what appears in it. For example, in the last parliamentary session the government introduced the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill just a few weeks after the Queen’s speech, despite it not appearing in that speech.

In other policy areas the government may decide that its policy priorities can be implemented without legislation. For example, Sunak’s high-profile cancellation of part of HS2 rail will not require legislation, as the laws already passed gave permission for the Department for Transport to build the line, but did not require that it is built. The government may pass an act to repeal the HS2 legislation to avoid uncertainty, but this would require committing to legislative time – and debate – which the government may want to avoid in favour of other priorities.

Additionally in areas like artificial intelligence, the government has set out its approach to regulation, but does not intend to introduce legislation at this stage.

How might the upcoming general election influence the King’s speech?

This King’s speech is likely to be the last before the general election. The final parliamentary session before an election is generally when a government has the least political capital, and so there may be difficulties passing bills in more controversial areas. Bills cannot be carried over into a new parliamentary session following the dissolution of parliament ahead of the election, so any legislation introduced will need to be passed before then.

With this in mind, the government will likely want to avoid difficult or contentious legislation that could slow down its ability to pass its wider legislative agenda. Bills that have been proposed in the past but are not major priorities may for example be dropped.

This King’s speech may also be an opportunity for the Conservative Party to pitch its priorities ahead of a general election, and proposed legislation could serve to indicate policy areas the government wants to campaign on. The speech could also contain some ‘quick wins’, with quickly implementable policies that might be seen to be beneficial for the government in a general election campaign.