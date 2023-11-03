Food Processing Machinery Manufacturer Ross Industries to Expand in Fauquier County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Ross Industries Inc., a manufacturer of commercial food production machinery, will invest $7.5 million to enlarge its current facility in Fauquier County. The company will build a new 24,000-square-foot building adjacent to its existing structure to increase its product assembly capacity. In addition, Ross will invest in next-generation robotic fabrication and manufacturing technologies. The completion of the project will create 24 new jobs.



“Ross Industries’ decision to reinvest in Fauquier County secures its important community presence for another 50 years to come and demonstrates how Virginia is capturing growth in the rebounding manufacturing sector,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Robotic technology is the future of the industry, and I’m proud that the Commonwealth is part of that trajectory.”

“The success of long-term corporate partners like Ross Industries is a prime example of what can be accomplished in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Our thriving food and beverage processing industry relies on food production machinery manufacturers like Ross, and these synergies have created a robust ecosystem of industry partners and suppliers in Virginia.”

“We are excited to expand our facility, a testament to our longstanding commitment to Fauquier County, our home for over five decades,” said Jamie Usrey, President and CEO of Ross Industries. “We feel deeply rooted in this community. We have employees who have been dedicated to Ross for more than 45 years, including multiple generations of families who made Ross their career. This expansion, coupled with our partnership with several local technical education organizations for our fast-track machinist program, leadership, and management programs exemplify our ongoing promise to the people and the future of Fauquier County.”

“I want to thank Ross Industries for their investment and expansion of their operations in our community,” said Rick Gerhardt, Vice Chair of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. “Ross Industries has been a cornerstone manufacturer and employer here for over 50 years and has been a great corporate neighbor. We look forward to working with Ross Industries to make this expansion a success for them and our citizens. We also appreciate the incentives and resources the Virginia Economic Development Partnership brought to the table for this project.”

“Ross Industries’ decision is proof that our region is a great choice for business, with tremendous workforce and infrastructure opportunity,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “It is also the result of hard work by Fauquier County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. I am so proud to support their continued success.”

“I'm glad that more businesses are not just seeing Virginia as a place to open, but a place to grow — especially here in Fauquier County,” said Delegate Michael Webert. “ The new jobs that Ross Industries is bringing here will be well-suited to Fauquier's growing, trained, and ready workforce.”

Ross Industries is located in Midland, Virginia in the heart of Fauquier County. Since 1968, Ross has built an international reputation as a manufacturer of world-class food processing and packaging systems that help food producers streamline manufacturing capability and improve quality, productivity, and food safety.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Ross Industries’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

