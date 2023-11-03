Claritas HealthTech Announces the Spin-Off of Intelligent Scopes Corp for Strategic Growth and Focused Delivery of Precision AI Diagnostic Solutions for Urology and Gastroenterology

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech (Claritas) a leader in medical image enhancement and AI diagnostic software solutions, is pleased to announce it has established Intelligent Scopes Corp (ISC), a USA headquartered company to focus on the long-term research and development, and delivery of its endoscopic image processing and AI-assisted diagnostic solutions for urology and gastroenterology.



Claritas, headquartered in London, specializes in developing cutting-edge image processing, image enhancement and AI diagnostic tools across various modalities ranging from radiology and nuclear medicine to dermatology and ophthalmology. Over the past two years, the company has developed pioneering technology for precision AI detection of conditions in endoscopic and cystoscopic images.

Chetan Baxi, CEO of Claritas commented, “With the establishment of Intelligent Scopes Corp, we will be able to strengthen our strategic focus and capitalize on growth opportunities. This will enable us to accelerate the development of platforms that support AI diagnostic tools and image enhancement solutions for clinicians and to aid image-guided robotic surgical procedures.”

These technologies aim to advance diagnostic pathways in some of the most common cancers. Worldwide, colon cancer ranks as the 3rd most common cancer; bladder cancer is the 10th most common cancer, and the 6th most common in men. Diagnostics (using endoscopes for the bowel and cystoscopes for the bladder) are challenging, and time and resource intensive. There is an immediate need for streamlined and automated tools to economize and improve detection and surveillance of these diseases.

Dr. Rajesh Nair, incoming CEO of Intelligent Scopes Corp commented, “I am excited to be heading up a team ushering in a new era in clinical diagnostics with the incorporation of real-time image enhancement, integration of AI diagnostic tools, and the development of image-guided robotic endoscopic procedures. As a practicing cancer surgeon, I am at the forefront of cancer diagnostics. I am aware of the limitations of ‘the status quo’ that patients experience and acknowledge the need for efficient and accurate cancer diagnostics with timely results. Intelligent Scopes Corp aims to collaborate with the medical leaders in the field to deliver precise and targeted solutions for these requirements.”

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Devika Dutt

d.d@claritasco.com

About Claritas HealthTech Limited

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI-assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology, to enable and assist doctors in medical diagnostics. Claritas AI-assisted diagnostic tools are fully compliant with HIPAA, PDPA and GDPR requirements. For more information, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com .

About Intelligent Scopes Corp

Intelligent Scopes Corp provides state-of-the-art image processing and enhancement software medical devices and AI diagnostic tools for the fields of urology and gastroenterology. The company focuses on the strategic long-term R&D of image processing, image enhancement, AI diagnostic tools for endoscopy procedures to improve detection rates, reduce unnecessary biopsies and enhance patient outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.intelligentscopes.com