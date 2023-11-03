Call for expression of interest for independent scientific experts to participate in the work of EMA’s Safety Committee, PRAC, 03/11/2023

The European Commission is launching a selection procedure to appoint independent scientific experts to EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC). Six experts will be appointed for a three-year mandate starting on 2 July 2024.

The deadline for submission of applications expires at 12:00, CET, on 7 December 2023. Current members may re-apply.

This is an opportunity for specialists in pharmacovigilance to an active role in the supervision of medicines and to make sure that medicines for patients in Europe are safe and effective. The selected experts can make a real difference to the health of millions of patients in Europe.

The independent scientific experts are involved in the PRAC's procedures in the same way as all other members and should be prepared to actively contribute to the PRAC's discussions.

Further information on the application procedure and the assessment criteria is available on the Commission's website.