Illinois EPA Announces $27 Million Notice of Funding Opportunity for Public Light-Duty Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Infrastructure

ILLINOIS, November 3 - Funding Allocated Through Rebuild Illinois Capital Program

SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) EV Charging Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the purchase and installation of new Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) light-duty electric vehicle charging stations at publicly accessible locations. This opportunity is being made available through Governor Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan for electric vehicle projects authorized under CEJA. The NOFO and related documents have been posted to the Illinois EPA website.

"If we want to reach our ambitious goal of putting 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030, then we must invest in charging infrastructure up and down the state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to my administration's landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, I'm proud to say that's exactly what we're doing. By dispersing $27 million for the purchase of brand-new, light-duty electric vehicle charging stations, we are making sure that every Illinoisan has the opportunity and the access to take part in the clean energy revolution."

"This funding opportunity will further expand EV fast charging infrastructure in Illinois complimenting the Pritzker Administration's commitment to boost electric vehicle adoption," said Director Kim. "The growing number of EVs on the road in Illinois today calls for additional public light-duty EV charging locations, which we are excited to help support."

Illinois EPA anticipates funding a percentage of projects with awards for electric DC fast charging stations to be located at publicly accessible locations (shopping centers, retail stores, gas stations, etc.). This round is expected to fund 675 fast charging ports.

Each application must include a minimum of two charging station locations, with at least two standalone chargers at each charging station location

Additional points will also be awarded to projects at a charging station location in an area identified as an equity investment eligible community through the EIEC mapping tool. At that link, communities qualify for the additional points if they are in either an EJ or an R3 Community. They do not need to be in both.

Eligible applicants include private organizations (including sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and limited liability companies) that are incorporated under Illinois law and registered and in good standing with the Illinois Secretary of State. Eligible applicants must be an owner of a proposed charging station location and/or an owner of the proposed charging station.

All required forms and information can be found on the Driving A Cleaner Illinois webpage: https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/air-quality/driving-a-cleaner-illinois.html. Applications for the Driving a Cleaner Illinois - Climate and Equitable Jobs Act EV Charging NOFO will be accepted November 3, 2023 through 5:00 PM (CST) on December 22, 2023.

All applicants must pre-qualify through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act Grantee Portal.