SECNAV Del Toro Visits Front Lines of Navy and Marine Corps’ Cyber Battlespace

Personnel at FCC, which is also Navy Space Command, and U.S. 10th Fleet (C10F), and MARFORCYBER are responsible for the Navy and Marine Corps’ Cyber and Space Warfare and defend the Navy and Marine Corps’ networks, provide battlespace awareness to the fleet, and provide cyber and space-effects. They are part of the core of warfighter development leveraging innovation, new technologies, and competencies needed to ensure our competitive edge over our adversaries.

“Modern warfare relies on Cyber and Space operations. Nowhere is innovation more needed than in the cybersphere and in our pursuit of information superiority. We must leverage new technologies to continue to evolve our networks and improve our warfighting and cyber domains. From our Command and Control Systems to defending ourselves from malicious cyber actors, the work our Cyber and Space Sailors, Marines and civilians carry out globally is vital to our operations,” said Secretary Del Toro.

During the visit, Secretary Del Toro met with Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton, Commander, Fleet Cyber Command, toured the defensive cyber operations spaces and command watchfloor, and discussed cyber and space capabilities. Additionally, Secretary Del Toro met with Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, Commander, U.S. Cyber Command, to discuss the Navy’s role in cyber operations.

“Cyber and Space operations are integral to our warfighting efforts,” said Clapperton. “We will synchronize and integrate cyber capabilities to deter conflict where we can and to prevail in a conflict if we must.”

In the afternoon, Del Toro visited Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, which, like Fleet Cyber Command, serves as a multi-function headquarters for Marine Corps Forces Space Command and Marine Corps Information Command, where he similarly spoke with leaders and Marines about their role in Cyber and Space warfare.

"With the recent establishment of the Marine Corps Information Command, everything we do is through the lens of converging capabilities," said Maj Gen Ryan Heritage, Commander, MARFORCYBER. "With a team of exceptional Marines and Civilians, we are converging cyber, space and information capabilities in order to provide comprehensive and effective support to warfighters around the globe."

FCC/C10F/Navy Space Command is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. Comprised of more than 14,000 Sailors, Reservists and civilians stationed globally, C10F is the operational arm of the command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders.

MARFORCYBER provides operational support to the Fleet Marine Force. It is a distributed force, integrated throughout the U.S. Cyber Command enterprise to increase warfighter lethality and provide domain-specific access to warfighting capabilities.