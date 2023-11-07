igus Renews Commitment to Plant 10,000 More Trees in 2024 through Partnership with National Forest Foundation
Leader in Motion Plastics reaffirms partnership to aid in campaign to plant more than 50 million treesSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, the Germany-based manufacturer of motion plastics, announced it will continue its partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) to plant 10,000 trees in 2024. This builds upon the 10,000 trees igus committed to planting in 2023 as part of the NFF's "50 Million for Our Forests" campaign to plant 50 million trees on National Forests across the country.
The National Forest Foundation, a nonprofit chartered by Congress, engages Americans in community-based and national programs that promote the health and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. The 50 Million Trees campaign brings corporations, foundations, and individuals together to revitalize forests nationwide.
"We are proud of the progress made so far through our partnership with the National Forest Foundation," said Felix Brockmeyer, President and CEO at igus, Inc. "Planting trees aligns with our mission of improving what moves with a carbon-neutral footprint. We look forward to supporting the 50 Million Trees campaign again in 2024 as part of our commitment to sustainability."
Since announcing the partnership in October 2022, igus has worked with the NFF to plant thousands of trees across multiple National Forests, including California, Colorado, and Virginia. The additional 10,000 trees funded by igus will continue reforestation efforts and restore wildlife habitats.
igus' commitment to sustainability
As a leader in motion plastics, igus integrates sustainability throughout its operations and products. Nearly all plastic waste from production is recycled. For over 50 years, igus has been converting 99 percent of the plastic remnants from its production process into reusable granules and has achieved ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems certification since 2019
igus also invests in plastic recycling technologies like those pioneered by Mura Technology. The firm's Hydro Plastic Recycling Solution (HydroPRS) converts unsorted plastic waste to crude oil within 20 minutes using only water, high temperature, and pressure.
To learn more about igus and its sustainability initiatives, visit www.igus.com/sustainability.
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 31 countries and employs 4,600 people across the globe. In 2022, igus generated a turnover of €1.15 billion. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
PRESS CONTACT:
Michael Rielly
+1 800-521-2747
mrielly@igus.net