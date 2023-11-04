Author Kathy Ziola To Release New Book "Live Compassion, Your Daily Guide for Integrating Nonviolent Communication"

Live Compassion Book

Leading the Way in Compassionate Communication

Every thought, word, and act is an opportunity to live our deepest values with compassion. To live compassion is our challenge and our gift to life, making this world a better place.” — Kathy Ziola

LOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathy Ziola, a renowned expert in communication, has unveiled her latest masterpiece, "Live Compassion," a transformative guide to harnessing the incredible power of Nonviolent Communication (NVC) in daily life. This insightful journey of self-discovery and skill-building promises to reshape how people communicate, empathize, manage conflict, and above all, express compassion.

Transforming Relationships

"Live Compassion" is not just a book; it's a roadmap for personal transformation. Over the span of 365 days of unique practices and mindful inquiry, readers will embark on a journey toward greater self-awareness, authentic expression, active listening, and deeper connections. What sets this book apart are the original poems, stories, and quotes that inspire and motivate. These serve as constant reminders of the incredible potential of compassion to revolutionize relationships and create genuine connections.

Who Can Benefit from "Live Compassion"?

Kathy's guidance is relevant for a wide audience, including individuals seeking to integrate NVC skills and consciousness into their lives. This book is a must-read for those yearning for greater connection, less conflict, and skills for creating peace. It also caters to professionals in various fields, including doctors, lawyers, and human service providers, as well as leaders in organizations and businesses. "Live Compassion" is a beacon of hope for anyone struggling with effective communication while striving to live their values of compassion, respect, care, love, and authenticity.

Book Summary

"Live Compassion" is a daily guide to the transformative power of Nonviolent Communication. Over the course of 365 days, it leads readers on a profound journey of self-discovery and skill-building, emphasizing authenticity, empathy, and compassion. The book's original poems, stories, and quotes inspire and motivate, serving as constant reminders of the incredible potential of compassion to revolutionize relationships. For those who yearn to live in alignment with values of compassion, collaboration, harmony, and peace, "Live Compassion" is a powerful resource to embark on a life-changing journey towards more meaningful, authentic connections in all arenas of life.

"Live Compassion" becomes available November 14, 2024 on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all bookstores. More information about Kathy and the book can be found at Communication Works, www.NVCTrainingSource.com.

Event Information - The public is invited to free educational and celebratory events.

Date: November 14, 2024 Book Release Celebration (Pre-release events November 6 - 13, 2024)

Time: 6pm MT

Location: Online – Registration for all launch events is at www.livecompassionbook.com

Price: Free

About the Author

Kathy, a renowned expert in communication, is a leading authority on Nonviolent Communication (NVC). Her dedication to helping individuals connect authentically has made her a sought-after speaker and guide in the field. "Live Compassion" is her latest endeavor in sharing the transformative power of NVC with the world.

"Live Compassion" Book Trailer