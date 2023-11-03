CHIZ WELCOMES APPOINTMENT OF FULL-TIME DA SECRETARY

Sen. Chiz Escudero on Friday (Nov. 3) welcomed the appointment of businessman Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. as Agriculture secretary.

At the same time, Escudero commended President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for relinquishing the Cabinet portfolio he held concurrently since he took office last year and appointing Laurel, saying it needs a full-time secretary who fully knows the sector and its challenges.

In a brief statement, the veteran legislator said: "I commend PBBM for finally choosing a full-time Secretary in Agriculture. His choice has extensive exposure and knowledge in fishing and agriculture."

Escudero said he has known Laurel to be a "sincere, no-nonsense, honest and hardworking patriot."

"I congratulate Secretary Laurel on his appointment, wish him well and look forward to working with him."

It will be recalled that on numerous occasions, Escudero has been urging President Marcos to appoint a permanent DA secretary since as president, he cannot fully devote his time to the agency as he attends to other pressing matters of national concerns.

Prior to his appointment, Laurel served as president of the Frabelle Fishing Corp. from 1985 to Oct. 31, 2023.

He was also a member of the agriculture sector group of the Private Sector Advisory Council (FSAC) of President Marcos.

The incoming Agriculture chief also held positions in various companies including president of the Frabelle Shipyard Corp.; Chairman of the Westpac Meat Processing Corp.; Director of Frabelle Properties Corp. and president of the Markham Resources Corp., among others.